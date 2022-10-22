Election ’22: Candidates for local councils speak out; Aaron Gillum, Florence; Julie Smith-Morrow, Newport

Aaron Gillum: Florence City Council Candidate
This January, after reviewing the list of candidates who had filed to run, I made a commitment to our city, to be willing, able, and effective representing my neighbors on Florence City Council.
Even with more than a decade of corporate leadership experience, as well as service to county, local and state boards; to truly be able to serve as a council representative, I knew some work would be required.
Honoring this commitment, I have attended every council meeting since filing, a claim no other candidate may offer. Similarly, I was the only new candidate to join the mayor and council at the Florence Budget Retreat, a public forum where each line item of the upcoming budget is reviewed by council with each department head. I have shadowed the mayor and city administrators to learn how the city operates and become better informed with how we make decisions.
It was a very grounding experience, shadowing with our police and fire departments to gain their perspectives on Florence. I have met with our public works director, to review this large organization at length. I have been multiply assured, that I am the only candidate, who has taken any of these preparatory measures.
By election day, (should our weather continue to cooperate), I will have personally visited the homes of more than 3000 of my neighbors, seeking their best ideas for our community. I believe that combining our collective insight, the experience I have gained by investing the time to learn, and the relationships formed with city administration, that I will be prepared to be able to effectively represent our voices.
Nearly anyone can file to run as a candidate. They may print signs, flyers or mailers. The responsibility as a council member to our 30,000 some neighbors, and to more than 220 dedicated city employees, is to be able to make informed decisions on behalf of our city, and understand the gravity and impact of even the smallest actions.
I am thankful for the ideas, which you have shared with me. I am grateful for the learning I’ve received these past 10 months, and for the willingness of our city administration to be transparent and be available to teach.
I am Aaron Gillum, and I am humbled with the opportunity to earn and sustain your trust, on Florence City Council.
Election day is Tuesday, November 8th.
See Aaron Gillum’s website here.
Julie Smith-Morrow: Newport Commissioner
I’m a candidate for Newport Commissioner. I ask for your votes on Election Day.
“Who am I?” I graduated from Brookfield Central High School in Brookfield, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin suburb. But “the rest of my story” requires explanation of details, detours, and the ups and downs of my life. Years later, as a single mother and older than average student, I earned a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy and a Doctorate in Plant Genetics from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. I married John Morrow in 1995. I am the mother of three sons — two live in Austin, Texas, and the third is in Greenville, South Carolina. And I’m a cat mother of three.
I wasn’t born in Newport, but I got here as fast as I could. Twenty years ago, John and I decided to leave Lubbock and the Texas panhandle and move cross-country to Newport. We drove away, with three cats and two dogs in early 2003, leaving Lubbock in our rear-view mirror. We were full of hope for our future in Newport. I was thrilled that we could walk across the street to Pompilios and a few blocks more to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Newport folks were so friendly, and we met many new friends. I fell in love with our new hometown.
“What do I do?” Plain and simple, I work for my community. I serve because I have a deep and personal connection to children and families. I believe all people deserve to live in safety, become educated and prepared to work, and have quality housing. For one-quarter century, I have worked in executive and volunteer leadership positions with Goodwill Industries and South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock and in this area with Freestore Foodbank, Dress for Success, and Newport Board of Education. John and I connected with the East Row Historic Foundation, and I was elected its Gateway Representative. Gov. Beshear appointed me in 2014 to the Gateway Community and Technical College board. Newport voters have elected me to our Board of Education five times since 2007, and I currently serve as board vice chair.
During my time on the school board, we have worked for improving student achievement and graduation rates; building vocational and arts programs; maintaining, upgrading, and building facilities; keeping district finances in excellent shape; and managing education during the Covid pandemic. Newport Schools doesn’t work alone, and all progress depends on relationship building — with parents supporting their students, businesses providing resources, and with the City in our partnership resulting in economic development projects.
I love working with others to reach mutual goals. I’m a collaborator. At different times and in different situations, I’ve been a leader, a follower, or a team member. I gravitate toward work that is needed most.
Why am I running? I appreciate that great work has gone before us, ever since the settlers from the east arrived in Kentucky during the eighteenth century. Good work continues with our current City government. My service in the Newport non-profit and education community and my work as a professional genealogist has helped me appreciate Newport’s long history and our early families who came for land and opportunities. While Newport has grown, many are still struggling here. We still have much to do, and I hope to be part of that work.
It will be my job as your Newport Commissioner to listen to you, our mayor, other commission colleagues, and our City’s manager, and then find consensus for our most important priorities.
As one of your Newport Commissioners my top priorities will be public safety, economic development, housing, and quality of life:
• We must keep all our neighborhoods safe. I’ll work for safe neighborhoods and prioritize appropriate staffing and training in our police and fire departments.
• We must bring revenue to Newport and provide good jobs for residents. I’ll work to support current businesses and attract beneficial developments and individual entrepreneurs. I’ll support businesses that can provide jobs here in Newport.
• We need affordable, quality housing. Nobody should experience homelessness or live in deteriorating properties. I’ll support innovative housing programs that make rentals and home ownership accessible to all citizens of Newport and protect our residents from real-estate developers that put profit over the well-being of our residents.
• While it is important for Newport to evolve and grow, we must not sacrifice our quality of life that makes Newport the best place to live. I’ll tackle infrastructure needs, protect our environment, remember our historical and architectural heritage, and strive to make Newport an even better place to live.
To represent you well, I need to hear from you. I’ll respond to your concerns and answer your questions. If I don’t know the answer, I’ll find out. I’m excited to work with you and grow Newport. I believe my record shows I have the personal and leadership qualities, commitment, and experience needed in a Newport Commissioner. I ask for your vote on Election Day. Please contact me at julie.smithmorrow@gmail.com or 513.237.3302.
Election ’22: NKyTribune welcomes candidate columns and letters from citizens
The NKyTribune welcomes candidate-written columns and letters from citizens related to the November 8 election.
Direct messages to voters from candidates should be 1,000-1,200 words in length and should focus on the candidate’s specific reasons for running for the office and on his/her qualifications. The messages should be positive about the candidates — and not negative about opponents.
Letters from voters in support of a candidate must be signed, with name and city of residence. (Include phone number for NKyTribune’s use, but not for publication.) Letters must be received by NOVEMBER 1. Letters should be limited to about 500 words.
The NKyTribune will make every effort to use every submission, but publication of these pieces will cease as of November 5.
The NKyTribune encourages all citizens to register to vote and to express your right to have your voice heard at the ballot box.