Eight girls soccer teams clinch berths in next week’s 9th Region tournament by making it to district finals















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The field is set for the 9th Region girls soccer tournament that will include eight local teams that have reached the finals in this week’s district playoffs.

The region qualifiers are Conner and Ryle from the 33rd District, St. Henry and Dixie Heights from the 34th District, Notre Dame and Beechwood from the 35th District and Newport Central Catholic and Highlands from the 36th District.

All four of the district finals are scheduled for Wednesday. The winners of those games will draw for positions in the 9th Region tournament bracket and a second draw will determine their first-round opponents.

The 9th Region girls tournament will be played at Dixie Heights High School with first-round games set for Monday and Tuesday.

Last year, Notre Dame defeated Highlands, 4-0, in the region final and went on to win the state tournament. Both teams won district semifinal games on Monday to earn region tournament berths once again.

Notre Dame (14-3-2) is the top team in the region field, according to the Ratings Percentage Index that ranks teams across the state based on record and strength of schedule. The region qualifiers ranked behind Notre Dame in the RPI are St. Henry, Highlands and Conner.

Six teams have earned berths in the 9th Region boys soccer tournament that will begin Monday at Covington Catholic. The qualifiers are Conner at Ryle in the 33rd District, Dixie Heights and St. Henry in the 34th District and Highlands and Newport Central Catholic in the 36th District.

The other two region qualifiers will be from the 35th District tournament that starts Tuesday with Holmes at CovCath at 8 p.m. and Beechwood vs. Holy Cross at 7:30 p.m. at Notre Dame. CovCath won last year’s 9th Region title and was runner-up in the boys state tournament.

Local teams that qualified for the 8th Region soccer playoffs are Simon Kenton girls, Simon Kenton boys and Walton-Verona boys. Brossart and Campbell County have clinched berths in the 10th Region boys tournament.

The 37th District girls tournament begins Tuesday. The four-team field includes Campbell County, last year’s 10th Region champion.

Girls high school soccer district playoffs

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Wednesday

Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY

Wednesday

Championship: Ryle vs. Conner, 5:30 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LUDLOW

Wednesday

Championship: St. Henry vs. Dixie Heights, 8 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD

Wednesday

Championship: Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Wednesday

Championship: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 8 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT SCOTT

Tuesday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Brossart vs. Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Boys high school soccer district playoffs

32nd DISTRICT AT SIMON KENTON

Wednesday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 8 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY

Tuesday

Championship: Ryle vs. Conner, 5:30 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Wednesday

Championship: Dixie Heights vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT THREE SITES

Tuesday

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Holmes at Covington Catholic, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game at Holmes, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Wednesday

Championship: Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT SCOTT

Wednesday

Championship: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.