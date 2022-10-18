Drought and windy conditions mixing to create fire hazards across the state; wildfire season underway















Windy conditions, combined with the ongoing drought conditions being experienced in much of Kentucky, have helped contribute to fires, especially in the western part of the state.

Two firefighters were injured battling a field fire in Princeton that consumed a home and vehicles and damaged some farm equipment.

Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a field fire on Maple Street last week. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cook told WPKY Radio, the fire started in the area of a combine and was fueled by the windy conditions.

“We had wind gusts of 35-45 miles per hour,” he told the station. “Soybeans in the field were being harvested by two combines. There was a fire that started in the area of one of the combines, and it spread in the field rapidly.”

Cook said conditions were very dangerous for his crews. “It produced winds that helped feed itself, it was moving so fast.”

He told WPKY that 27 firefighters from seven departments were involved, and that another department was on its way, when it got diverted to battle another fire between Fredonia and Princeton. Even area farmers got involved, according to Cook. “They brought a disc, equipment, even bulldozers. That was a tremendous help as the community came together. We appreciate all their help.”

He added, at least 15 acres were burned, a house was destroyed, four vehicles were damaged along with farm equipment, and two of his firefighters suffered minor injuries. One was treated at the scene, the other treated and released at a local hospital.

In Graves County, State Police had to evacuate some residents Friday afternoon, due to a field fire that was threatening their homes in the Hickory community. Fortunately, it was extinguished before reaching the residences.

More than 40 counties have now issued local burn bans due to the fire danger, according to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

In addition, the fall wildfire hazard season is underway in Kentucky, with outdoor burning restrictions in effect through December 15.

During this time, outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., local time, if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland, or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.



According to the National Weather Service, no significant rain is expected until next week.