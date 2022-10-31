Donna Bloemer: Asking for your vote for Kenton County Family Court Judge, Sixth Division















I am asking for your vote to be Kenton County’s Family Court Judge in the Sixth Division. The Judge for this brand-new seat will be decided in a non-partisan election on November 8.

As Family Court Judge, I will do my best to serve the people of Kenton County, which is where I have lived all my life. I grew up in Park Hills, live in Fort Wright and have a law practice in Fort Mitchell. I have represented clients who have lived in all parts of Kenton County in all walks of life for 28 years. As a solo practitioner, I have helped a variety of clients in diverse cases. However, family law has always been a central part of my practice. I have zealously represented a multitude of children as well as parents for many years.

My wish to serve as Judge stems from a great passion for advocating for children and their families to help improve their lives. I have always done my best to help people navigate through the legal system. I have a background in education law and representing children who have been victims of a crime, which has helped me protect our most vulnerable citizens. I have represented clients in divorce and custody matters, child support and domestic violence cases and adoptions. Being a mediator as well as an Adjunct Professor at both Chase College of Law and Thomas More University has been a privilege. I have been fortunate to be a Guardian Ad Litem on the dependency, abuse and neglect panel in both Kenton and Campbell Counties for several years and have found it to be a critical part of my practice.

To be sure I maintain a good handle on the problems and solutions in the community, I have volunteered my time to serve on boards, committees and in personal service with agencies throughout Northern Kentucky that deal with child and family issues. Being President of the Board of Redwood and the Family Nurturing Center and serving on the Board of the DCCH Center for Families and Children has enhanced my understanding of the programs available to those in our community. There are many other wonderful agencies that I have worked with and will use my connections with these local non-profits to guarantee the best available services for all who appear in family court.

Finally, I have learned a lot from being a mom to two awesome teenage daughters. I recognize how tough it can be to be a parent. It has grounded me in the importance of ensuring that children grow up in a nurturing, loving environment and it is that framework that I will use as Judge to protect this right.

I have learned a lot from this campaign. My husband, who has the patience of Job, is now known as my “sign guy.” I have been blessed to have been accompanied by my whole family and many friends to a multitude of festivals, parades and community events. They often text asking if we are going to be wearing the Bloemer blue. I am determined to walk every street in this county. I have lived here all my life but you never know how big Kenton County is until you travel it going door to door.

How lucky I was to be Justice Donald C. Wintersheimer’s staff attorney when I first began my career. Judge Wintersheimer was honored to serve on the Kentucky Supreme Court and instilled the importance of upholding the dignity of the office. This meant walking through the rotunda of the Capitol building to go past the statue of Lincoln rather than going in a side door. And it meant earning the respect of the citizens that you were elected to serve. I learned good judicial temperament from Justice Wintersheimer. Having good judicial temperament signifies that I will bring sensitivity and fairness to every family that appears before me. It is important to have a judge who will listen to litigants and makes prompt and just rulings. Patience is a virtue and I have learned a lot of patience by having practiced law for 28 years and through being a mother for 21 years.

Experience counts is more than a tag line. I hope you recognize that experience does indeed count and your vote matters for this important judicial position.

I ask for your vote on November 8.

