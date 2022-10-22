Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award.

Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro that have made a positive impact in the community.

Schroeder has served as Executive Director of KCPL since April 2007 following years of work in the archival information field as a shelver, indexing historic newspapers and serving as an archivist and adjunct history instructor for Thomas More College and the Diocese of Covington.

In his current role, Schroeder has overseen expansions and renovations of the library’s Covington and Erlanger branches as well as the completion of the Durr branch. Under his tenure, KCPL was the first library in Kentucky to achieve a star rating by Library Journal; and the Kenton County Library Career and Job Services program was created which provides mentors, mock interviews, resume help, LinkedIn advice, an accountability group and more to help people obtain jobs with local employers.

His professional efforts and personal work ethic earned him the NKY Chamber Leader of Distinction Award in 2019, the Outstanding Professional Achievement Award in 2017 from the Thomas Moore Alumni Association, the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s History Award in 2017, the Outstanding Library Service Award in 2014 from the Kentucky Public Library Association, and many more.

Additionally, Schroeder serves as president of the board of the Friends of the Kentucky Public Archives and treasurer of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board. He is a board member of the Covington Partners and Leadership Northern Kentucky Alumni Association and is on the Executive Committee of Kids Voting Northern Kentucky Board. He is also the past chair and past president of the Kentucky Public Library Association and is chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association Advocacy Committee.

“Dave Schroeder’s community engagement and decades of dedication to library sciences and education has encouraged countless people to discover a love of reading and has enhanced learning throughout our region,” said NKY Chamber President & CEO Brent Cooper. “His work with the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board and the Kenton County Public Library’s STREAM Center helps local entrepreneurs, laborers and employers to improve and thrive. Not to mention the workforce development support that the library provides to help educate and connect community members to employment. We are fortunate to have Dave who is so committed to increasing the knowledge of others by keeping one of the facets of a strong, informed community – the library – running so well for so many years.”

Schroeder earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Thomas More College; he also holds a Master of Arts from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Science in Library Science from the University of Kentucky. He is a graduate of the Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2008 and author of “Life Along the Ohio: A Sesquicentennial History of Ludlow, Kentucky” and co-author of “Lost Northern Kentucky,” among other publications.

