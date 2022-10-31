Covington voters encouraged to plan ahead as new ballot locations, early voting options in place















If you plan to vote in November’s general election – and we hope you inform yourself enough to do so intelligently – you need to pay attention.

The number of voting locations in Covington has been drastically reduced from previous years, and where you vote has almost certainly changed, no matter how many decades you voted there. On the other hand, while every voter has an assigned polling location on Election Day (Nov. 8), there is flexibility to vote at other locations.

In addition, you can vote early in one of two different ways.

“Voters need to be aware of the changes and plan ahead,” Covington City Manager Ken Smith said. “Don’t count on doing what you’ve always done.”

Details can be found by reading this How Do I Vote in Kenton County? document and by clicking the “Elections” tab on the Kenton County Clerk’s website run by Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe.

How to Vote

If you live in Covington, you have three ways of voting:

In-person absentee voting: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 2 at the Kenton County Government Building, 1840 Simon Kenton Way. Excuse required, meaning you must sign a legal affidavit stating you will not be able to vote during the early voting period or on Election Day.

Early in-person voting: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, 4, and 5 at four locations, with two of those in Covington:

• Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd.

• Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St.

• Lakeside Christian Church, 195 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park.

• Independence Senior Center, 2001 Jackwoods Parkway, Independence.

Election Day in-person voting: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Assigned voting locations (but see note below):

• Covington precincts No. 1, 2, 3, 11: Northern Kentucky Convention Center, 1 W. Rivercenter Blvd.

• Covington precincts No. 4, 5, 7: Madison Ave. Christian Church, 1530 Madison Ave.

• Covington precincts No. 6, 8, 9, 10: Glenn O. Swing Elementary (gym entrance), 501 W. 19th St.

• Covington precincts No. 12, 13, 14, 15: Calvary Baptist Church (West Southern entrance), 3711 Tibbatts St.

• Covington precincts No. 16, 17: Taylor Mill Elementary (in the gym), 5907 Taylor Mill Road.

If you do not know your precinct number, you can find out by clicking Voter Information Portal, clicking the “Track your Ballot/Review your Registration” box, and typing in your name and birthday.

Note: Kentucky now requires a paper ballot for every voter.

Your Election Day assigned polling location will have pre-printed paper ballots showing the races you are eligible to vote in. You are strongly encouraged to vote there.

However, if you are unable to vote there, you can visit any of the other Kenton County Election Day polling locations and ask for an ExpressVote Ballot Marker, or visit one of the early voting locations and get a Print-on-Demand ballot for your specific precinct.

The collective list of all county, city, and school board races in which Kenton County voters can vote can be found at Kenton County ballot. What’s called the “composite ballot” (with all the races) can be found at Kenton County composite.

City of Covington