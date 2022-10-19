Covington Commission considering outside firm for HR review; to hear speed bump policy















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Covington’s Human Resources department will be getting a review by an outside firm

if it’s approved by City Commissioners next week. Commissioners heard a proposal for the hiring of the company — Chicago-based Baker Tilly — to come in and provide:

• Review of policies and procedures against best practices

• Review of nonunion position titles and job descriptions

• Analysis of nonunion compensation and classification system and pay scale for internal parity issues

• Appraisal of use of technology including forms and Human Resources Information System (Paycom)

• Review performance evaluation process and forms

• Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

• Review sick leave and vacation accrual practices.

The city will be using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the review, which will cost $39,900.

The only issue? Mayor Joseph U. Meyer was hoping that some local business would be able to accept the job, which would then allow the city to create a relationship and potentially use the local firm for more advice and help down the road.

So, the question became this: Did the Commission want to move forward with the partnership with Baker Lilly, and then create another proposal for a separate relationship with a local firm, or do they want to re-write the existing Request for Proposal to make this long-term possibility part of the deal?

“As I’ve mentioned earlier, we’re too small to have the level of expertise that we want and we’re too big to get by with less than than excellence,” Meyer said. “We can’t afford the size of human resources department that we want that’ll keep us up to date with all the current trends and the latest environments and such. So, in my mind, (we need) to supplement our staff with an ongoing consulting relationship with a firm that can work with us on an annual basis, and make sure we’re up to date with the latest trends and help fill in, if necessary, when we have personnel turnover … and also be in a position to offer institutional memory for the organization.”

Meyer said the absence of this in the RFP gave him pause.

“I really do believe it’s in the best long-term interest of the city to have that relationship,” he said.

Other Commissioners agreed. “I think it’s a completely worthwhile goal,” Tim Downing said.

Because they agreed there is more to discuss, Commissioners decided to place the proposal on the regular agenda at next week’s legislative meeting.

Speed Bump Policy

Next week, Commissioners will hear a Speed Bump Policy, which will provide “an established and consistent method for responding to community requests for traffic calming devices,” city documents read.

Commissioners reviewed the proposed policy, then provided a few suggestions for next week, including adding a termination recommendation for the speed bumps, allowing staffers to request them, and making clear the policy will only apply to city streets.

The proposed approval of the policy was put on the regular agenda for next week’s legislative meeting.

NKY Solid Waste Management Area Plan update

Commissioners heard a proposed resolution for the city to actively participate in the Northern Kentucky Solid Waste Management Area (NKSWMA), which includes the counties of Boone, Campbell and Kenton and is governed by the Northern Ky Solid Waste Management Area governing body, consisting of members of the three fiscal courts operating under an Interlocal agreement, from 2023-2027.

“The City of Covington realizes that development of a solid waste management plan is prerequisite to updating designation as a Solid Waste Management Area,” city documents read. “The City of Covington finds it is in the best interest to participate in the development of a solid waste management plan with NKSWMA.”

The proposal was placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Promotion

Commissioners also heard the proposed promotion of:

• Bryan Snider, stormwater structure specialist

Hirings

Commissioners heard proposed hiring of:

• Assistant City Solicitor Sheree Weichold

• An unnamed Historic Preservation & Planning Specialist

Resignations

Commissioners heard the proposed resignations of:

• Assistant City Solicitor Logan Todd

• Rick Dames, Code Enforcement

Street sweeper

Commissioners heard a proposal for the purchase of a Street Sweeper, for $345,579.42. The purchase was placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Appointments

Commissioners heard a proposal to appoint Todd Duesing, vice president and chief operating officer of the Cincinnati Arts Association, to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Board. The nomination was placed on the consent agenda for next week.

Next Meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., Oct. 25, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.