Constance Alexander: University Press of Kentucky opens the book on publishing how-tos















The sideways “open book” logo of the University Press of Kentucky suggests that UPK is unique among university publishers. As a consortium that includes all of Kentucky’s state universities, six private colleges, and two historical societies, each constituent institution is represented on a statewide editorial board, which supervises the UPK imprint.

Part of the consortium, Murray State University is represented by Dr. Sean McLaughlin.

On campus last week, UPK director Ashley Runyon and Acquisitions Editor Patrick O’Dowd were on hand to herald publication of MSU’s centennial book, The Finest Place We Know. In addition, they met with writers and scholars to review the guidelines for submitting manuscripts and to explain the ins and outs of the business.

“We’re Kentucky born and bred,” Runyon announced, referring to the roots both she and O’Dowd share.

Reviewing the guidelines for prospective authors, O’Dowd explained the importance of matching a book to a publisher that has a strong reputation in the proposed discipline.

Constance Alexander is a columnist, award-winning poet and playwright, and President of INTEXCommunications in Murray. She can be reached at constancealexander@twc.com. Or visit www.constancealexander.com.

“We ask, ‘Does this book make sense for us?’” he said.

When a participant wondered if UPK might refer an author to another, more suitable, publisher, Runyon said yes. “It’s a very collegial world. We attend the same conferences and are members of the same organizations.”

She added that helping an author find a better fit with another publisher is no problem. “We have had a dozen projects that have gone to other university presses,” she declared.

As an academic press, UPK annually publishes between fifty and sixty titles – about half scholarly and half trade books. Editors specialize in specific areas. Runyon, for instance, tends to Appalachian Studies, Civil Rights, film studies, and general interest books about Kentucky and the region.

O’Dowd concentrates on southern history, ecology/conservation, fiction and poetry. Editor Natalie O’Neal is the go-to person for African American Studies, American Cultural Studies, Kentucky History, Military History, Media & Popular Culture, and Women’s Studies.

“We receive a flood of proposals,” O’Dowd said.

He went on to stress that a good proposal is key to acceptance because the author’s preparation helps editors determine how to bring a book to life.

Besides the partnership between author and editor, a whole team stands behind each project. “What sets us apart is a peer review process,” O’Dowd explained, adding that at least two other qualified readers review the book to provide useful feedback.

“It’s not a gauntlet. It’s an additive process — not to tear down but build up before a book is on store shelves,” he said. “We take a book from good to great.”

It requires a minimum of twelve and eighteen months to get a book out. Occasionally more time is needed. Besides the writing, editing, and peer review, a production team kicks in to transform the manuscript from a document to a book.

“We do judge a book by its cover,” O’Dowd declared, explaining the multiple inputs that tweak a design from a marketing perspective.

Nine months in advance of publication, the marketing team helps a book go “live.” That means it is sent out for advance review with hopes of getting space in publications like the New York Times, New Yorker, Vanity Fair, etc. The team also works on securing cover “blurbs” that will attract readers.

Three months out and, “You’re talking to us all the time,” the editors agreed.

The inside front cover of the Fall 2022 catalog showcases UPK’s current awards and accolades. Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson’s poetry collection, “Perfect Black,” was the winner of this year’s NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work, and Marianne Worthington’s poems in “The Girl Singer” won the Weatherford Award for Poetry.

One eye-catching title is “Which Fork Do I Use for My Bourbon?” by Peggy Noe Stevens and Susan Reigler, a how-to for hosting a successful bourbon-tasting party―complete with recipes, photos, and tips for beginners and experienced aficionados alike.

Staffed by eighteen full-timers plus freelancers, UPK’s output this year is sixty, with a goal of seventy for next year. Even as a non-profit, the Press is a business that has to strategies that ensure long-term success, which is why the question, “Is it a money book or a mission book?” is one factor in the acquisitions process.

For a nonprofit, giving back to the community is part of UPK’s mission. One way to do that has been through an Open Access Initiative, which makes resources freely available to citizens of the Commonwealth. As a result, students and patrons of Kentucky Virtual Library participating institutions have free and unlimited access to more than 1,300 books published by UPK.

KYVL is administered by the Council on Postsecondary Education and serves more than 350 libraries including K-12, college and university, state government and public libraries.

Located on the UK campus, UPK resides in a house, with its offices accessible to students and faculty. Besides the full-time staff of 18 and various freelancers, student interns from UK and other colleges and universities work there. Copies of the Fall 2022 catalog are available online.