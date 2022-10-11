Condrad Daniels to succeed Candace McGraw as KY Chamber Foundation chair; Guilfoyle elected to board















Condrad Daniels, president of HJI Supply Chain Solutions, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation for the 2023 term. Daniels succeeds Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, whose term expired on September 30.

Daniels has served on the Kentucky Chamber’s Board of Directors for several years and currently serves on the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force.

As president of HJI Supply Chain Solutions, a single-source provider of third-party logistics and supply chain solutions, Daniels oversees the company’s growth in areas of order fulfillment, contract warehousing, kitting, distribution, and manufacturing support services.

In 2018, Daniels was the recipient of the Brown-Forman Family Business Leadership Award in recognition of family business leadership and excellence in the community. He was also named as the 2019 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist for the Central-East region.

Daniels also serves on the board of directors for the Louisville Urban League, Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI), and Leadership Louisville Center. Additionally, he sits on the Advisory Board of Truist, formerly BB&T Bank, and the University of Louisville School of Business. He was also named to the Transportation Industry Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

“We are thrilled to welcome Condrad as the Foundation’s next chair,” said Kentucky Chamber Foundation Senior Vice President Beth Davisson. “He is an exemplary leader to our state, and we want to thank him for his commitment to making the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and do business.”

Serving on the Foundation’s Executive Committee will be:

• Past Chair: Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Erlanger

• Treasurer: Elizabeth McCoy, President & CEO, Planters Bank, Inc., Hopkinsville

• Secretary: Ashli Watts, President & CEO, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Frankfort

• Senior Vice President: Beth Davisson, Senior Vice President, Kentucky Chamber Foundation, Frankfort

Newly-Elected Directors:

• Hollie Spade, Director of External & Legislative Affairs, AT&T Kentucky, Lexington

• Mark Guilfoyle, Partner, Dressman, Benzinger & LaVelle, PSC, Covington

Below is the full list of the Foundation’s Board of Directors:

• Kevin Smith, Beam Suntory, Clermont

• Les Fugate, Brown-Forman, Louisville

• Kim Halbauer, Fifth-Third Bank, Cincinnati

• Paula Hanson, Dean Dorton Allen Ford (Retired), Lexington

• Deirdre Lyons, Alltech, Nicholasville

• Paige Mankovich, Aetna, Louisville

• Diane Medley, MCM CPA’s & Advisors, Louisville

• Anne-Tyler Morgan, McBrayer PLLC, Lexington

• Talley Russell, Humana, Lexington

• William Summers V, Republic Bank, Louisville

• Kevin Sutphin, Chase Bank, Lexington

• Pattie Dale Tye, Humana (Retired), Louisville

Also, alongside the additions to the Kentucky Chamber Foundation Board, Harper Michael has been named director of operations for the Foundation, playing a key role in providing support to the business community by creating a stronger workforce and a more equitable Kentucky.

Learn more about the Kentucky Chamber Foundation at kychamber.com.