Coffee is also an art for Sidney Marra, new barista at The Point-Perk; new mural says it all















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Sidney Marra truly let her fingers do the walking – or make that, moving.

“It was October 15, 2021,” said the new Barista at The Point-Perk, one of four social enterprises owned and operated by The Point/Arc – the non-profit organization celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“I placed my finger on a map, and it showed Over-The-Rhine in Cincinnati,” said the native of Nassau County, New York. “My Uber driver told me it would be less expensive to live in Covington.”

Covington is now home.

Sidney Marra – at 33 years young – has had several homes, prior to her job at The Point-Perk.

“I attended the Maryland Institute College of Art,” she said. “I knew at a young age I had a love and talent for art.”

But after seven years doing advertising work in New York City, well, she figured there had to be a better – and more lucrative way – to pay her bills.

The medical field was next. “I free-lanced a bit in it, but it wasn’t really economical,” she admitted.

Next – a pharmacy technician.

More?

How about a physical therapy aide.

“Again,” she said, “not the life I truly wanted.”

So, Sidney Marra has recently applied to the University of Cincinnati and hopes to enroll in their Physical Therapy program.

Studying comes in-between serving cups of coffee and working alongside the clients of The Point/Arc, five-days-a-week.

“In high school I worked with individuals with Down Syndrome,” she said, “I taught them how to play soccer.”

And The Point-Perk became the perfect place for Sidney Marra. – who just happens to live just across the street from the coffee shop.

Founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally.

When not serving coffee – or the other specialties at The Perk – Marra sells her artwork – which can be seen on one of the windows at The Perk (43 W. Pike Street).

“The mural was Brooke’s idea,” she said. Brooke Schnelle is the General Manager of Point-Perk.

“It (the mural) took a full week’s work – about 40 hours,” she said. “I prepared three sketches and Brooke gave the OK on the very first one. I think we will make these seasonal and do another around Christmas time.”

As for her Barista skills – she served in the same role for Proctor and Gamble at their downtown Cincinnati headquarters.

“They (P&G) hired me with no Barista skills,” she said, “But my partner is a Barista and taught me what I need to know.”

What she knows is that the White Mocha, by far, she says, is the most popular drink at the Perk.

But more than that, she knows how to collaborate with the clients from The Point/Arc.

“I try to make them happy and laugh,” she said. “Making them happy permits them to be more comfortable in doing their work. They will work faster, and not be anxious, and do a better job.”

Seems this work-teacher combination could someday make a perfect mural.