City of Florence to celebrate annual Halloween night out October 25 at Thomas More Stadium















The City of Florence will celebrate its annual Halloween night out event “Nightmare at the Ballpark” Tuesday, October 25 at Thomas More Stadium.

Adjustments to the annual family-friendly walk-through event have been made from previous years in an effort to accommodate the large attendance and promote a safe, healthy, and exciting experience for children, residents, city staff, and vendors.

There will be over 50 trick-or-treat booths including a photo booth, pumpkin patch, spooky characters, petting zoo, refreshments and much more.

“Nightmare at the Ballpark” runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free of charge. Thomas More Stadium is located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence.

The city is requesting no political campaigning to permit the children attending a chance to enjoy a family-friendly ‘spooktacular’ evening.

City of Florence