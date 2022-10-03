Cincinnati Museum Center offers free admission to all college students with active ID — all month















Cincinnati Museum Center is offering free admission to all college students with an active college ID during the month of October.

Just show your active student ID at the box office to received one free Museum Admission which includes the Museum of Natural History & Science, Cincinnati History Museum and Children’s Museum.

Starting October 14, it will also include the Museum’s newest featured exhibition, Dinosaurs of Antarctica.

OMNIMAX fils are not included in the free admission program, but can be purchased at the box office.