Cincinnati Children’s shares Community Impact Report and Health Needs Assessment















Cincinnati Children’s has issued the first of what will be an annual Community Impact Report, which highlights the many ways the medical center is transforming care for kids while sustaining and building upon an inclusive and collaborative culture among its 17,300 employees.

The Community Impact Report notes that Cincinnati Children’s averages about 1.5 million patient encounters each year, including over 700,000 admissions, hospital visits, emergency room screenings and consultations related to mental health.

The nonprofit medical center delivered more than $500 million in community benefit services in Fiscal Year 2020, which included over $280 million in charitable patient care (free or discounted services for those unable to pay and Medicaid shortfall) and over $11 million in subsidized health services (clinical services operated at a financial loss, including metal health and primary care).

The Community Impact Report also notes that Cincinnati Children’s has made a significant increase in diverse leadership at all levels, from mid-level managers to senior executives.

In addition, Cincinnati Children’s has shared its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, which is completed every three years to prioritize child health needs across our region.



For the Community Health Needs Assessment, Cincinnati Children’s solicited input from patients and families, community members, and key child health organizations. Participants were residents from Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren Counties in Ohio; Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. More than 2,500 individuals participated in phone and online surveys, focus groups and interviews.



Four child health needs were selected as the priorities for the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment: (1) child and youth mental health; (2) COVID-19 pandemic health impacts on children and youths*; (3) child and youth chronic disease*; (4) infant mortality (*including pediatric asthma and other diseases that impact child health equity).



To access the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, visit the Cincinnati Children’s website.