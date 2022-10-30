Charitable fund created for NKyians to provide support for Ukrainian families in need















A fund has been established with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky to support Ukrainian families impacted by the war there. This fund is the result of community leaders spending several months exploring ways to support those directly affected.

“During crises like this, it’s easy to feel at a loss for how to help,” stated Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “This fund is an effective way for the Northern Kentucky community to have a tangible impact on those affected by the war in Ukraine. We are glad to provide an avenue for those looking for ways to offer their assistance.”

Resources already gathered have been deployed to help a Ukrainian family of three come to Northern Kentucky, where the father will be treated for injuries suffered during the war.

The family arrived with limited belongings and requires assistance with food, clothing, and other personal items. The fund will help this family, and more that follow, with transportation, groceries, and technology.

“The needs generated by the war in Ukraine are urgent and immediate,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “The first family we’re helping includes a police officer who was injured in the invasion and who will now receive therapy for his injuries here in Northern Kentucky. This fund is a great way to be of some help to those directly affected by the war, and I encourage anyone in the community who is moved, as I am, by the courage and resiliency of Ukrainians to consider supporting it.”

More information about the Northern Kentucky Uniting for Ukraine Fund, including how to donate, can be found at horizonfunds.org/northern-kentucky-uniting-for-ukraine-fund.

