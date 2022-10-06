Center for Great Neighborhoods appoints Shannon Ratterman interim executive director, search paused















The Center for Great Neighborhoods is happy to announce that longtime staff member and Associate Director, Shannon Ratterman will be assuming the role of Interim Executive Director.

The search for a permanent director, replacing retiring Tom DiBello, has been paused for the fall and winter while the Center focuses on many exciting projects and opportunities.

Shannon joined the team at The Center in April of 2013 as a Community Development Specialist and through years of hard work and dedication, she has become well known and respected among our neighborhood and community groups.

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. in Civil & Environmental Engineering and a Master’s in Community Planning, Shannon gained valuable experience as a Development Planner at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District prior to her work at The Center.

When Shannon is not hard at work in Covington she enjoys spending time with her husband and kids, painting, and beach vacations. Shannon has also found a personal way to give back and strengthen her community by being a foster parent.

“I am passionate about community development and the work of The Center because I love helping make the dreams and aspirations that residents have for their neighborhoods become reality,” said Ratterman. “I love that The Center is a place that doesn’t claim to have all the answers or be able to solve all the problems, but that we commit to working alongside of residents to help them achieve their goals.”

