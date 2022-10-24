Campbell County Public Library’s Nov. 4 Signature Series lecture to feature essayist Sarah Kurchak















Toronto-based writer and essayist Sarah Kurchak will discuss her memoir ‘I Overcame my Autism and all I got was this Lousy Anxiety Disorder’ during Campbell County Public Library’s final Signature Series event of 2022 on Friday, Nov. 4.

Kurchak’s book examines topics from autism parenting culture to love, sex, alcohol, obsessions and even professional pillow fighting. The memoir aims to challenge stereotypes about autism and poses the question of what might make the lives of autistic people healthier, happier and more fulfilling.

Having grown up in the 1980s and 90s Ontario, Kurchak altered nearly everything about herself in an effort to fit in. When she was diagnosed with autism at 27, she experienced depression and anxiety from these same strategies. Released in 2020, her debut memoir takes readers through this process and how she is now trying to recover.

A short reception and an opportunity for autographs will follow the lecture.

The Signature Series event, the final installment of 2022, will be held at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, located at 100 Highland Avenue in Fort Thomas, from 7-8:45 p.m. The event is free and opend to the public.

The Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch will close early at 5 p.m. to prepare for the event. The Signature Series is sponsored by the Friends of the Campbell County Public Library.

Free tickets are required and can be reserved at www.cc-pl.org.

Campbell County Public Library