Campbell County Public Library’s Drop Your Drawers campaign returns for seventh year November 1















Campbell County Public Library's annual Drop Your Drawers campaign returns this November and December, with 2022 marking its seventh year.

The initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so that they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services. Every month, schools hand out dozens of underwear and pairs of socks to children and teens who need them for a variety of reasons, including accidents, illness, homelessness, items not available at home, inability to wash clothes or dress adequately and more. All children deserve access to clean underwear and socks. The Campbell County Public Library is proud to champion that cause.

New pairs of socks and underwear of any size in their original packaging can be dropped off at all library branches, with the goal of collecting 7,000 items. New bras and t-shirts are also accepted. The donated items are divided between public schools in Campbell County.

Since its launch in 2015, the campaign has been modeled by library systems across the country. In 2021, the Campbell County community raised a record-breaking 15,169 pairs of new socks and underwear for public schools.

“We are so thankful for the community’s response to Drop Your Drawers,” said JC Morgan, library director. “Year after year, our patrons show up for public schools in Campbell County to address the crucial, but often overlooked, need of having access to clean underwear and socks that fit.”

Children can miss crucial time in the classroom due to guardians often being unable to bring fresh underwear and socks to children during school hours. Addressing this need helps keep students from missing valuable learning time.

For more information, visit www.cc-pl.org.

