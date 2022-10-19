Call to strengthen Kentucky’s Move Over Law comes as risk to roadside workers continues to increase















Roadside workers and first responders — including law enforcement officers, road construction crews and tow truck operators — spend much of their workdays mere feet away from speeding traffic, putting their lives on the line to keep our roadways and road users safe. Sadly, these roadside workers and rescuers are being struck by vehicles and injured or killed at an alarming rate, prompting for AAA to call for strengthen the move over law in Kentucky.

• According to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, 65 traffic incident management responders were killed due to roadside collisions across the United States in 2021. • A towing technician loses his or her life every six days on America’s roadways, according to the Towing & Recovery Association of America. • Statistics from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) show that between 2011 and 2020, there were 114 law enforcement officer fatalities due to vehicle strikes. Many of these fatal incidents occurred while officers were investigating motor vehicle crashes or assisting drivers on the side of the road. • Between 2013 and 2020, work zone fatalities increased 45%. In 2020, over 102,000 work zone crashes were estimated to have occurred, resulting in over 45,000 injuries and 857 fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. • Since 2015, over 1,600 people have been struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle. • Between 2016 and 2020, there were 28 people killed in Kentucky due to crashes while outside disabled vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.

Because of these sobering statistics, AAA Blue Grass is continuing to remind drivers of the importance of following Kentucky’s Move Over law — while also drawing attention to how that law could be strengthened to provide more protection roadside.

“As drivers, we all share responsibility for keeping first responders and others at the roadside safe. By paying attention and following traffic laws, slowing down and moving over, we reduce the risk to those at roadside,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass.

AAA calls for expanding Kentucky’s Move Over Law

Move Over laws exist in all 50 states. AAA and other traffic safety advocates have been instrumental in the passage of laws to better protect tow truck drivers, road construction workers and others at the roadside.

Kentucky passed a law in 2003, KRS 189.930(5), requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle with flashing lights. If it is impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both.

Many states have extended their move over laws to protect drivers of disabled vehicles as well as city vehicles, utility vehicles and road maintenance workers. Unfortunately, Kentucky isn’t one of them.

“AAA will be working to expand Kentucky’s Move Over Law to include the same protections for motorists who find themselves stranded roadside due to a disabled vehicle as well as road maintenance workers, and utility and city vehicles,” says Weaver Hawkins. “In addition, we will be looking to alter the language to require all motorists to slow down, whether they are also able to move over a lane or not. We will be asking our traffic safety partners to join us in this effort.”

Safety Reminders for Drivers

Weaver Hawkins says driver behavior contributes to the tragedies that occur roadside, with the most prominent issues being aggressive driving and speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving.

“Previous AAA Foundation research has found that drivers are up to four times as likely to crash if they are talking on a cell phone while driving and up to eight times as likely to be in a crash if texting,” adds Weaver Hawkins. “We also know that speeding and driving impaired also increase the risk to those at the roadside.”

To protect roadside workers, first responders, drivers with disabled vehicles, and others who find themselves roadside, AAA Blue Grass offers these precautionary tips:

• Remain alert, avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving. • Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped at the side of the road. • Stay alert for construction workers at the roadside and temporary lane changes in work zones. • When you see these situations, slow down and, if possible, move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.

“AAA is committed to raising awareness around this critical issue that continues to tragically claim the lives of first responders, other roadside workers and motorists dealing with disabled vehicles,” says Weaver Hawkins

Research suggests drivers unaware of risk

Despite the nationwide presence of Move Over laws, startling data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that among drivers who do not comply with Move Over laws at all times:

• 42% thought this behavior was somewhat or not dangerous at all to roadside emergency workers. This demonstrates that drivers may not realize how risky it is for those working or stranded along highways and roads closed to moving traffic. • Nearly a quarter of those surveyed (23%) are unaware of the Move Over law in the state where they live, and • Among those who are aware of their state’s Move Over laws, about 15% report not understanding the potential consequences for violating the Move Over law at all.

Locally, a 2021 AAA poll of Kentucky drivers found a similar lack of understanding or awareness around the state’s Move Over law:

• Only 60% of Kentucky drivers were aware of a Move Over Law in the commonwealth. • About 37% were unsure if a Move Over Law exists in Kentucky, while 4% said there was no such law. • However, 100% of Kentucky drivers responded that it is ‘very dangerous’ or ‘somewhat dangerous’ for roadside workers if motorists do not comply with the Move Over law. • About 93% of Kentucky motorists said they support laws to protect those working roadside, while another 6% say they are unsure. Only 1% oppose such laws. • 88% of respondents said they support laws that would protect people whose vehicles are disabled at the side of the road.

AAA Blue Grass