Breeze Airways, the ‘Seriously Nice’ low-fare airline, to offer two new flights out of CVG, starting in Feb.















Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced today that it will bring service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with nonstop flights to Charleston and San Francisco, starting February 8, 2023.

Introductory fares for the new flights are $39* and $99* one way, respectively.



From Cincinnati, OH:

• Charleston, SC** (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 8, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79*; Nicest from $89*);

• San Francisco, CA** (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting February 8, Nice from $99* one way; Nicer from $179*; Nicest from $199*).

“Our strategy over the last several years has been to further diversify airline options for local travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We welcome Breeze to the region and are excited for our community to experience their Seriously Nice™ flights to Charleston and San Francisco – two business and leisure travel hot spots. We look forward to working with Breeze and growing their network here at CVG.”

“Breeze is always looking for opportunities to bring our fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs — and Cincinnati is a great fit,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “Connecting northern Kentucky, southern Ohio and southern Indiana with South Carolina and northern California, as well as our Seriously Nice™ product, will bring affordability, convenience, and ease to Guests in the Cincinnati Tri-State area. And this is just the beginning. We’ll add more flights and destinations if these sell as well as we expect.”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Nice and Nicer bundles are across Breeze’s fleet of Embraer 195 e-jets and Airbus A220s, while Nicest – including a First Class seat – is only available on the A220s. Guests may also choose a Nice or Nicer bundle and add a First Class seat as well. Breeze has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39-inches of seat pitch, 20.5-inches of seat width, and special features, such as a footrest, for added comfort. All seats on Breeze’s Airbus fleet are fitted with in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.



Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.