Brazen overnight theft of a dozen brand-new disc golf ‘baskets in Devou — police seek your help















Covington officials are seeking help in solving a brazen theft overnight of a dozen brand-new disc golf “baskets” from Devou Park worth more than $5,000.

Just a few days after the dedication of the Covington Disc Golf Course on Saturday, officials discovered that someone or a group of people had stolen 12 of the baskets and destroyed another overnight Tuesday into today. The theft required tools that cut through locks and heavy-gauge bolts, plus a truck(s) and/or trailer(s) to cart off the baskets, which are about 6-feet tall and 3-feet around.

Pieces of some of the baskets and their mounting systems were found near some of the concrete pads to which they were attached.

Parks & Rec Manager Ben Oldiges said more than 700 people had played a full round of disc golf since the opening ceremonies on Saturday. People were lined up this morning to play when the park opened, shortly after the theft was discovered.

“These were immensely popular, and this theft has just stolen a lot of joy from the community,” Oldiges said.

Covington police are investigating what amounts to a felony theft. Anybody who knows anything, or whose security cameras caught images overnight of trucks and/or trailers in and around Devou, should contact Detective Gregg Andrews at (859) 292-2271.

Police are also interested in hearing from anybody who sees anything suspicious while walking or biking through Devou’s wooded trails.

In the meantime, Oldiges said Parks & Rec is trying to secure used baskets from other courses to use temporarily.

For more information about the disc golf course, see the NKyTribune story here.

City of Covington