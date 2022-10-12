Boots and Bourbon Gala benefitting Verona-based New Day Ranch set for Oct. 22 at Boone Co. Distilling















The 2022 Boots and Bourbon Gala, hosted by Triple Crown-winning jockey Steve Cauthen and benefiting Verona-based nonprofit New Day Ranch, takes place Saturday, October 22 at the Boone County Distilling Event Center. A limited number of tickets are still available for $125 each and can be purchased at www.bootsandbourbongala.com.

The gala, which has served as New Day Ranch’s signature fundraising event since 2019, includes bourbon-themed food and beverage, live music, a silent auction, and a bourbon raffle. New this year, event sponsors and ticket holders also have exclusive access to an Open House on New Day Ranch’s property the weekend following the gala. Ranch volunteers will be on hand to provide tours through the horse barn and indoor arena, as well as the petting zoo of goats, sheep, alpacas, and a feisty pig named Fiona.

“In previous years, we’ve held the gala onsite at the farm,” explained New Day Ranch CEO Beth Long. “But last year’s event sold out, so we moved this year’s party down the road to Boone County Distilling so that we could accommodate more guests. This ‘afterparty’ allows gala sponsors and individual gala attendees to still have a hands-on ranch experience, meeting the horses and other animals who make our therapeutic programs as unique as they are.”

Located on 125 acres of what was once retired horse jockey Steve Cauthen’s training farm, New Day Ranch uses horse-assisted therapeutic programs and activities to address the mental and cognitive health needs of both youth and adults. Emotionally intelligent and acutely sensitive, horses are unique contributors to the field of mental health and wellness. Most of the 16 horses who reside at New Day Ranch are considered senior in age, but they can add value and “work” well into their golden years thanks to the structure of New Day Ranch’s services – services that benefit over 400 individuals each year.

But those services come at a cost, which is why fundraising efforts like the Boots & Bourbon Gala are so critical to the livelihood of New Day Ranch and its team of trained horses. After two difficult years thanks to the pandemic, the organization’s Board of Directors is hoping this year’s event will raise enough revenue to not just support the programs but also offset some significant increases in the cost of necessary supplies for the horses.

“I see firsthand the impact that these incredible animals have on children grieving the loss of a parent, teenagers processing trauma or trying to find their path in life, and adults grappling with depression and anxiety,” said Cauthen, who both lends his name to the event and also serves as a New Day Ranch board member. “The more money we raise through efforts like this gala, the more people we can help right here in our community.”

For those who cannot attend the gala but still want to support New Day Ranch, the event’s silent auction opens on Monday, 10/17 and is accessible to anyone with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Likewise, $20 tickets for the bourbon raffle – which boasts a grand prize of four bottles of Old Charter Oak bourbon – can also be accessed online. Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold for the unique prize, which is produced by Buffalo Trace Distillery in small quantities and nearly impossible to find for purchase. For more information about event tickets, the silent auction, or the bourbon raffle, please visit www.bootsandbourbongala.com.

New Day Ranch