Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness















Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home.

The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.

For more information or to register, please visit bcpl.org.

Boone County Public Library