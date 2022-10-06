BLINK is just a week away; world’s largest light, art and projection mapping experience starts Oct. 13















Staff report

BLINK, the single biggest attraction of the year and the world’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is coming back to the region October 13-16 and will turn our region into an amazing canvas of light and color and amazing art. A feast for the eyes and a time for friends to gather ’round.

Last produced in 2019, BLINK is produced and curated by its Executive Partners — the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, AGAR, and the Haile Foundation, and produced in conjunction with ArtWorks, Cincy Nice, and ish – to provide opportunities for regional artists and bring in global creators all in the pursuit of a stronger community.

BLINK was last experienced by over 1.3 million people in 2019, so expect big crowds — and enjoy the show. Know that TANK will offer free shuttles from NKU if you want to park and ride. The show free to the public, though there will be celebrations throughout.

On Thursday, Oct. 11, the events kick off with a visual wonderland — and the BLINK Light Parade illuminating the streets. Drone shows, presented by altafiber, will permeate the Cinci skies from 9-10 p.m. And the drone shows will continue Friday-Sunday 8-10 p.m. It will include 300 drones in a sequence of unmanned aerial vehicles operating in harmony to display 3D imagery, animations, and lighting, executed by Covington-based Durham Studios.

71 total artists — 18 international, 32 local, 21 national, have created masterpieces throughout downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Iconic muralist Tristan Eaton has created the largest mural in Ohio, standing at an estimated 17,000 sq.ft. on the side of the 84.51 headquarters.

Some of the highlights:

• Visual artist Shantell Martin brings her signature black and white style enriched by her background as an intuitive philosopher and cultural facilitator.

• Afro-surrealist visual artist Vince Fraser works with Underworld Black Arts Festival and Napoleon Maddox to tell the history of Little Africa with a large-scale projection installation.



• Case Maclaim transports a strong visual message, depicting not just physical movement but also political and societal action.

• ArtsWave presents the first instance of purely visual artFlow Series, which features renowned Black artists with a brand new mural by Max Sansing and Projection component by Chaske Haverkos.



• Atlanta’s own Greg Mike also takes the proverbial BLINK stage, creating a mural through his personal lens of Surrealist Pop Art.



• Portuguese visual artist and illustrator Add Fuel is the perfect example, creates work deeply inspired by Rookwood Pottery & Tile’s over 140 years of work in the city.

• Iconic FAILE, Brooklyn-based artistic collaboration between Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller, brings their 20+ years of experience and fragmented style to BLINK this year.

• Breonna’s Garden, a revolutionary framework for veneration through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), developed by Lady Pheønix in solidarity with the family of Breonna Taylor, will be present in both AR and VR form, facilitated in partnership with Cincy Nice.



• The region’s own artistic talent is front and center, with BLINK exhibiting their work on a massive scale. Michael Coppage is extending his BLACK BOX project with a large-scale projection installation.

• Chroma Projects brings their decade of global experience in murals and experiential art, creating something truly wonderful for the occasion.

• Asianati Night Market available every night. Several food truck vendors will be placed throughout the event. Additionally, Orginalitees, Black Owned, Limelight Store, and Let’s Glow Crazy will be available to purchase merchandise and souvenirs.

• Don’t miss George Berlin’s projection map, “Eco-neccions Together” which explores how all life on earth is connected in one continous stream, on the front of Hotel Covington — and the animations in the Courtyard by Dave Buetsche. On Saturday, from 7-8 p.m. you can meet Berlin there.

• BB Riverboat is offering BLINK sightseeing cruises Oct. 14-16 so you can experience the light show and projection mapping experience as you cruise through the downtown riverfront. Reservations required at bbriverboats.com.

See more about the BLINK experience here. Click here for a complete list of artists.