Behringer-Crawford Museum to offer not-so-scary Halloween fun for kids throughout October















Calling all little ghosts, goblins, monsters and mummies. You’re invited to Behringer-Crawford Museum this month for some not-so-scary Halloween fun.

Halloween Hoopla returns to NaturePlay@BCM Saturday, October 29, from 1-2 p.m. with creepy crawly craft stations set up in the playscape, where children can learn about the creatures that live in the museum’s backyard. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Free, while supplies last. In case of inclement weather, activities will move inside the museum.

Younger gals and ghouls, aged 3-5 years old are invited to Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: Monster Madness, Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. Toddlers will learn why monsters don’t have to be scary while participating in kid-friendly experiments, arts and crafts.

Designed to help preschoolers for reading readiness and socialization while providing educational experiments and S.T.R.E.A.M.-based fun (science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math,) Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club sessions are held monthly at the museum at 1600 Montague Road in Covington. Cost is $3 plus museum admission. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required at least three days in advance. Call Kim at 859-491-4003 or email education@bcmuseum.org.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum