Beechwood football team wins final Class 2A district seeding game with senior team leader on sidelines

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
In its first game without senior team leader Mitchell Berger in the lineup, Beechwood’s football team rolled to a 57-0 victory over Newport in the final Class 2A district seeding game for both teams on Thursday in Ft. Mitchell.
A knee injury requiring surgery ended Berger’s season after he rushed for 1,119 yards and scored 162 points in the first eight games. But Beechwood’s dominant offensive line remains intact and that group enabled the Tigers to take a 50-0 lead in the first half of Thursday’s game.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Tigers (8-1), who finished 3-0 in the district standings. They outscored their three district opponents 146-10.
Beechwood sophomore running back Chase Flaherty scored four touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions to account for 32 of his team’s 50 points in the first half. With 9:50 remaining in the second quarter, his fourth touchdown and second conversion gave the Tigers a 36-0 lead that started a running clock.
The team’s other offensive touchdowns in the first half came on a 16-yard shuffle pass from sophomore Clay Hayden to sophomore Luke Erdman and a 3-yard run by senior Alex Courtney.
Beechwood’s defense scored on a two-point safety in the first quarter and fumble recovery in the end zone by linebacker Zander Riegler in the second quarter.
The top seeds in other districts should be decided this weekend. Highlands needs a win at home against Cooper on Friday to finish on top in Class 5A. On Saturday, Ryle will visit Simon Kenton to decide the top seed in Class 6A.
Scott needs a win at Holmes on Friday to finish 3-1 in the Class 4A district. If Rowan County defeats Boyd County, there could be a three-way tie for the district’s top seed.
Brossart girls soccer team’s season ends in state quarterfinals
Lexington Catholic defeated Brossart, 3-0, in the quarterfinal round of the girls soccer state tournament on Thursday in Lexington.
The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Mary Martin Hampton off a corner kick. Hampton also scored off a crossing pass in the second half and the last goal came on a corner kick that Katherine Truit headed into the net.
Brossart ends the season with a 14-9-4 record that included a 5-0 loss to LexCath in late September. The Knights advance to the state semifinals with a 26-1 record. The team’s only loss came in the season opener against Louisville Sacred Heart, which was eliminated in the region playoffs.
Notre Dame, Brossart volleyball teams win district titles
Notre Dame’s volleyball team maintained its mastery over Northern Kentucky opponents this season with a 25-15, 25-23, 25-13 win over Holy Cross in the 35th District final on Thursday.
The Pandas (27-5) have a 13-0 record against local opponents going into next week’s 9th Region tournament. Four of the team’s five losses were against out-of-state opponents.
In the 37th District final, Brossart defeated Scott, 3-2, to take the title. Both teams advance to next week’s 10th Region tournament.