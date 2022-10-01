BCM ‘Faces of the Deep’ exhibit Oct. 1-30 documents aquatic adventures of John and Martha Lange















“Taking photographs and leaving only bubbles,” is a motto that underwater photographers John and Martha Lange live by. Through their love of scuba diving, some 1,000 logged dives apiece, they have grown to appreciate the underwater world, showing great respect to protect and preserve its natural beauty, while capturing the phenomenal beauty of its inhabitants for all to see.

A wide collection of submerged snapshots by the scuba diving duo, Faces of the Deep, will be on display at Behringer-Crawford Museum from October 1 through October 30, 2022. In partnership with FotoFocus, the exhibit offers a glimpse into worlds often overlooked by surface dwellers, from Borneo to Bonaire and many places in-between. Featuring dozens of digital prints, the exhibit records a wide array of marine life, including banded butterfly fish, spotted scorpionfish, banded coral shrimp, green sea turtles and more.

Married for over 52 years, John and Martha Lange were first introduced to the undersea world in 2004 on a trip to Maui, Hawaii where they took their first scuba lesson. Upon completing their certification in 2006 and experiencing the beauty and diversity of Bonaire’s marine park, they vowed to return every year, and they have. “Each dive is a new and exciting adventure,” says John Lange. “And each photograph is our favorite because each one brings back a special memory of our travels.”

Learn more about the Langes’ discoveries at a special meet and greet with the artists, Saturday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m. at Behringer-Crawford Museum, where the couple will share stories of the mysterious world of the deep sea. Children’s aquatic arts and crafts will be included with admission. Attendees will be entered into a raffle to win free passes to the Newport Aquarium.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Exhibit is included with admission and is free for BCM members and FotoFocus Passport holders in October, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

Exploring photography’s extensive record of life on Earth, the 2022 FotoFocus Biennial spans across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton, and Columbus, and is the largest photography and lens-based art biennial in America. This year, each participating venue and project centers around the biennial theme of World Record, which considers photography’s extensive record of life on earth, humankind’s impact on the natural world, and the choices we now face as a global community. To view the complete list of 2022 FotoFocus Biennial projects and participating venues and get your free FotoFocus passport for exclusive events, visit www.fotofocus.org

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum