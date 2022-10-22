At St. E Dearborn Birthing Center, new moms get children’s book donated by associate; fosters reading















Newborns at St. Elizabeth Dearborn Birthing Center will now leave the hospital with a copy of a children’s book written by a St. Elizabeth associate. The author, Bobbi Cornett, a clinical coordinator with Dillsboro Internal Medicine and Primary Care in Milan, Indiana, donates 50 copies of her book monthly, What Will Taulbee Get Into Today? – a story about the relationship between a rambunctious toddler and her parents.

Each book is autographed and includes a hand-written note.

“There is nothing like those beginning moments of bonding and holding your newborn. What better way to give back than to be a small part of this love by sharing the beginning of many bedtime stories?” says Cornett. “I am honored to be part of the St. Elizabeth team, and this is just a small part of what they have done and are doing to help our community. This is what our purpose is.”

This donation of books adds to a longstanding commitment by St. Elizabeth to nurture healthy habits and early childhood literacy, starting from birth. The goal of these programs is to support a gateway to healthy behaviors, including early childhood literacy. Research shows that reading to babies has a multitude of benefits for children, such as improved brain development, reading skills and vocabulary. Reading together also supports bonding between parents and their children.

“We are so thankful for Ms. Cornett and her gracious donation, her creativity in introducing Taulbee to us, and her generosity in knowing that the babies and parents in Dearborn County are supported,” says Ellee Humphrey, Director of System Women’s and Children’s Services. “Reading promotes curiosity that is innate in kids, and it helps them build independence and character. It also supports bonding and a relationship with their family in those early years. I hope that, like Taulbee, the children who receive these books can embrace a sense of adventure and feel a bond with their families,” Humphrey added. “That’s what makes books so wonderful.”

The first books went home with newborns on August 19, and newborns will continue receiving books as they are discharged from the birthing center.

“Being in the healthcare field, we are there for families going through difficult times,” says Cornett. “This is a moment that we get to share in something miraculous. To be part of those first moments of connection, is the purpose, and I hope parents can embrace those moments.”

The Dearborn Birthing Center provides obstetric care, labor and delivery care, postpartum care, well newborn care, lactation services, and general support for pregnant and laboring women within the community.