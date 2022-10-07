Art Lander’s Outdoors: Kentucky’s muzzleloader deer season opens October 15, celebrating its 37th year















Kentucky’s rich heritage of hunting and target shooting with flintlock and percussion (caplock) rifles was a driving force behind the establishment of a special season for those who wanted to hunt white-tailed deer with traditional firearms.

Several muzzleloading clubs lobbied the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission, and in November 1985, a two-day muzzleloader deer season was held in 52 counties. Hunters could take only antlered deer. Through the years the so-called late season was lengthened, the bag limit was liberalized, and eventually, the season was moved to mid-December.

By 2004, the late season had expanded from seven to nine days, was open statewide and hunters could take deer of either sex in all four of the state’s deer management zones.

In Kentucky’s Zone 1 counties, where herds are above management goals, the focus of the late muzzleloader season has always been on harvesting antlerless deer (does) to control herd growth, balances the sex ratio between bucks and does, and helps maintain good body condition and antler development in the herd.

The two-day early muzzleloader deer season debuted in 1990, and by regulation is held on the third weekend of October.

2022-23 Muzzleloader Deer Season Dates/Regulations

The early muzzleloader season opens Saturday, October 15 and continues through Sunday, October 16.

The late muzzleloader season dates are December 10 through December 18, 2022.

Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

In the Zone 4 counties, antlerless deer may not be taken during the early muzzleloader season or the first six days of late muzzleloader season.

All hunters must comply with the hunter-orange clothing law.

Youth hunters 15 years old and younger hunting deer with a muzzleloader must be accompanied by an adult who shall remain able and in a position to take immediate control of the youth’s muzzleloader at all times.

Legal firearms include:

• Muzzle-loading rifles or handguns of any caliber, with flint or percussion ignition (including in-line ignition), shooting round balls, conical bullets or saboted bullets. • Muzzle-loading firearms may be equipped with open sights or telescopic sights (scopes). • Muzzle-loading shotguns are legal, if no larger than 10-gauge, shooting round balls, conical bullets or saboted bullets.

The complete regulations for the 2022-23 Kentucky deer season are available online at fw.ky.gov.

Muzzleloader Season Deer Harvest

In recent years the number of deer taken with muzzleloaders has been trending below averages.

Last season hunters reported harvesting 9,246 deer, which is 2,652 below the five-year average of 11,898.

The 10-year average, dating back to the 2012 season, is 13,456.

The record muzzleloader harvest of 18,663 occurred during the 2015 season. The overall deer harvest for the 2015-16 season was a record 155,734 deer that stands to this day.

Factors that contribute to high harvests are typically mast failure and optimal hunting weather during the season.

The liberalization and lengthening of crossbow season and a 16-day modern gun season that is now in all 120 counties (Zones 1-4) may be contributing factors in the lower muzzleloader deer harvest trend.

The flintlock long rifle, often referred to as the Kentucky Rifle, is at the roots of the state’s storied hunting culture.

To take a deer with a reproduction of an early flintlock hunting rifle, or caplock target rifle is a wonderful way to connect with the early explorers and settlers who crossed the Appalachians to reach this “Happy Hunting Ground.”

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.