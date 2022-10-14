Art Lander’s Outdoors: Grant County’s Boltz Lake named for Kentucky’s first conservation officer















Editor’s note: This is the sixth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky.

Visible from Intersate-75, Boltz Lake is in Grant County, four miles north of Dry Ridge (Exit 159), reached via Ky. 22, Ky. 467 and Mt. Zion Road.

The 92-acre lake, impounded from Arnolds Creek, a tributary of Eagle Creek, in the Kentucky River basin, has 6.6 miles of shoreline and a maximum depth of 72 feet, with an average depth of 24 feet. Built and owned by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR), the lake open to fishing in 1958.

The lake was named in memory of A. W. Boltz (1879-1955), Kentucky’s first conservation officer, who also served as 5th District Commissioner for seven years on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Fish Species / Special Fishing Regulations

Bluegill: Statewide regulations apply. The fishery is rated good/excellent. There are good numbers of bluegill between six and eight inches, with fish over eight inches present.

Channel Catfish: There is a 12-inch minimum size limit on all catfish species. The fishery is rated fair/good. There are good numbers of channel catfish over 12 inches, and low numbers of blue catfish, but 25-inch plus fish are possible.

Crappie: Statewide regulations apply. Both white crappie and black crappie are present. The fishery is rated good. Crappie are abundant, with a majority of fish around eight to 10 inches long, with larger fish possible.

Largemouth Bass: Statewide regulations apply. The fishery is rated good. There are good numbers of largemouth bass at and above 12 inches, with potential for fish over 20 inches.

Redear Sunfish: Statewide regulations apply. The fishery is rated poor. There are low numbers of six to eight-inch fish found around aquatic vegetation.

Saugeye: There is a 14-inch minimum size limit, and a six-fish daily creel limit. The fishery is rated fair/good with harvestable-size saugeye present.

Possession or use of live shad for bait is prohibited.

Recent Fish Stockings

• In 2018, 27,600 redear sunfish were stocked

• In 2019, 920 blue catfish were stocked

• In 2020, 9,200 saugeye were stocked

• In 2021, 2,160 channel catfish were stocked

Fish Attractors

Brush piles and Christmas trees have been placed throughout the lake. A map of Boltz Lake fish attractors is available online.

Boating Access

There is a paved boat launching ramp for any light trailered recreational boats. There is no fee to launch.

The fish populations in Boltz Lake are impressive, including opportunities for blue catfish over 25 inches, quality-sized white and black crappie, largemouth bass over 20 inches, and developing saugeye and red ear sunfish fisheries.

It’s a rather deep, steep-sided lake, but has plenty of shallow shoreline areas.

Habitat and fishery improvement projects include annual fish stockings and an ongoing fish attractor program.

One of three small lakes in Grant County, just off Interstate 75, Boltz Lake is an easy drive south of metropolitan northern Kentucky.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.