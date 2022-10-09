6th Judicial Circuit Candidates Forum — Supreme Court, Court of Appeals — to be held at NKU Oct. 18

A forum with the candidates for the nonpartisan 6th Judicial Circuit judgeships will be held at the NKU College of Informatics on October 18 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The forum is offered by the Northern Kentucky Forum, NKU’s Chase College of Law, and the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky.
Participating are these candidates who will appear on the ballot in the November 8 election:
• Supreme Court Candidates Joseph Fischer and incumbent Michelle Keller
• Court of Appeals candidates incumbent Susanne Cetrulo and Robert Winter Jr.
The forum will be moderated by Chase College of Law Professor Kenneth Katkin.
It will be held in the Digitorium in the College of Informatics (Griffin Hall) and parking is available in the Kenton Garage. Vouchers will be provided for free parking.
The public is invited to attend the forum and a reception that will follow.
The public can attend the forum in person or virtually. Register here.
The Northern Kentucky Forum is a collaboration of NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, the Boone County Public Library, the Campbell County Public Library and the Kenton County Public Library. The Forum’s purpose is to foster civil, civic dialogue on topics of community interest.
Reminder: The last day to register to vote is OCTOBER 11.