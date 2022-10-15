25-year veteran Marcus Jordan named Covington’s newest assistant police chief; three others promoted















Covington’s newest assistant police chief is a 25-year veteran of the department who has a Master’s degree in criminal justice and 10 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves.

Capt. Marcus Jordan was elevated by a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night to fill the spot vacated when then-Assistant Chief Brian Valenti was named chief.

“We are looking forward to Captain Jordan joining the Chief’s Office,” Valenti said. “The vast amount of operational experience, internal investigations and project management he has garnered over his 25 years of service played a key role in his appointment. Those experiences will translate very well into his new role.”

Jordan’s promotion started a chain of promotions approved by the Commission: Lt. Robert Rose was promoted to captain to replace Jordan, Sgt. Justin Bradbury was promoted to lieutenant to replace Rose, and Special Aaron Ashley was promoted to sergeant to replace Bradbury.

Each man sat atop the active Police Promotional Eligibility lists for each rank, Valenti said.

Assistant Chief Jordan thanked the Commission for its confidence and thanked his wife and family for the support that has enabled him to have a long career in in public safety.

“I’ve been with the City for 25 years now, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my work here. It wasn’t a career that I’d necessarily thought of … but it’s the best decision I ever made,” Jordan said.

“Everybody talks about the sacrifices we make, and I’ve been all through the Department and all over the country, training and taking advantage of the opportunities that you’ve given me. But the only reason I can do that … is the sacrifices that my wife makes,” he said.

City Commissioner Ron Washington called out the “very impressive resumes” of the four promoted officers and thanked them for serving and “sticking it out.”

“I’m glad you’re working here for the City, especially under the times in the country where it’s not so favorable to hold a job as a law enforcement officer,” Washington said.

Mayor Joe Meyer said the quality of the officers being promoted was a testament to the tradition and culture of Covington’s force.

“Covington’s been blessed with extraordinary leadership for our Police Department for many, many years, and each time there’s a transition, another talented person is in a position to step up and assume those leadership positions, and we’re seeing this today,” Meyer said. “The result is the continuation of excellence in leadership for the Covington Police Department and service to the people.”

About each officer:

• Assistant Chief Marcus Jordan: With CPD since June 1997. Currently is Patrol Bureau commander and lead Internal Affairs investigator since 2010, after serving a wide variety of roles. Has bachelor’s degree in English from Northern Kentucky University and a master of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati. Achieved rank of 2nd lieutenant in U.S. Army Reserves. Attended Criminal Justice Executive Development Course from Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, and Administrative Officers Course from the Southern Police Institute. • Capt. Robert Rose: With CPD since August 1999. Currently assigned as Traffic Unit Lieutenant after serving a variety of roles, including SWAT Assistant Team Leader and Patrol Watch Commander. Currently a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army and Special Agent with U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Command, with 32 years’ experience in the Army and Marine Corps. • Lt. Justin Bradbury: With CPD since January 2005. Currently assigned as Criminal Investigations Sergeant after serving a variety of roles, including Major Case investigator and Community Outreach Specialist. Has bachelor’s degree in political science from Wright State University and was awarded the Covington Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” Award in 2011. • Sgt. Aaron Ashley: With CPD since January 2018 and is currently a 3rd shift patrol officer, SWAT Team member, among other things. Has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Morehead State University.

