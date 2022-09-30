Village Players of Fort Thomas launch season and capital campaign to renovate its historic building















The charming and historic building at 8 N.Fort Thomas Avenue, purchased by the Fort Thomas Woman’s Club in 1941, has been home to the Village Players of Fort Thomas, which began as a subsidiary of the Woman’s Club in 1966.

Village Players has been producing top-quality theatre in the building’s lower level since 1967. Now, they are undertaking a public capital campaign to turn the iconic building into the Fort Thomas Cultural Arts Center.

In 2018, the Woman’s Club voted to disband and gifted the property to Village Players, which immediately began crafting plans to modernize the space for accessibility, comfort, and expanded use.

Taking inspiration from the Fort Thomas Woman’s Club credo, “to help others is to elevate ourselves, and to elevate ourselves is to help others,” Village Players of Fort Thomas seeks to become a center for creative expression — providing cultural and artistic experiences that enhance the entire community and attract visitors and organizations to the heart of the city.

To achieve these outcomes, the group is embarking on a capital campaign to renovate the building and surrounding areas. This includes relocating the HVAC system to enable a pedestrian walkway, renovating restrooms to become ADA-compliant, installing an elevator for ADA access to all floors, renovating the lobby and staircase, and renovating our catering kitchen.

With these renovations, the Village Players of Fort Thomas will be able to expand programming to include: regular season of theatre; free family theatre series; gallery space; rental space; and theatre, music, and visual art classes for all ages.

See more information — and donate — here.

And see details about the Village Players’ opening of the season here. The Taming, based on Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, opens tonight.