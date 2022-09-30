NKU, Thomas More team up to host Regional College Fair; 50 representatives on site to meet with students















Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University are partnering to host the 2022 NKY Regional College Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Connor Convocation Center on the campus of Thomas More University.



Representatives from over 50 colleges and universities will be on site and available to answer any frequently asked questions from prospective students, their parents, and members of the community.

The goal of this event is to assist high school students in Northern Kentucky, Greater Cincinnati, and southeast Indiana with the college search process.



At the NKY Regional College Fair, students can learn about application and admission processes, financial aid, academic programs, majors, and more. This event has attracted over 1,000 students in previous years.

Among the colleges/universities attending the fair are University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Hanover College, Bellarmine University, Marshall University, Midway University, Morehead University — and more.



• What: 2022 NKY Regional College Fair, hosted by NKU and Thomas More University

• When: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Where: Connor Convocation Center, Thomas More University, 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, Ky. 41017



For more information on the NKY Regional College Fair, including the list of colleges/universities attending, click here.





