BM2 Freight Services, Automotive Service Products announce expansions to NKY operations

• BM2 Freight Services Inc. will complete a $2.3 million expansion at its location in Rivercenter’s Tower One in Covington, creating 56 new full-time positions.

• Automotive Service Products, of Florence, has announced plans for relocation to a new $8 million dollar facility in Union which will create 26 new full-time positions.

BM2 Freight Services currently leases the entire fifth floor in Tower One of the Rivercenter Building in Covington. The new project will see the company expand its current footprint by leasing another half-floor in the same tower, increasing its operational space by almost 8,000 square feet for a total of over 24,000 square feet. The project will include demolition and construction on the new floor to allow room for 56 new employees, mainly logistics account manager positions, which would bring the total number of Kentuckians employed by the company to 154.

“BM2 is pursuing aggressive growth goals by providing strategic transportation solutions and services to our customers in North America,” said BM2 President Sarah Newman. “Our priorities are service, communication and integrity. We’re thrilled to be expanding our headquarters and adding new jobs in Covington. We appreciate the support we have received from Kentucky, the City of Covington and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED.”

Founded in 2008, BM2 Freight Services is a family-owned and -operated third-party logistics company that provides strategic transportation services to customers throughout North America by connecting them with a network of over 30,000 dependable carriers. The company has been a finalist for the Cincinnati Business Courier’s Fast 55 award, identifying the fastest-growing privately held companies within the 15-county region of Greater Cincinnati that have seen the highest percentage of revenue growth, for four consecutive years. Today, the company employs 130 individuals throughout its three locations in Illinois, Tennessee and Covington.

Automotive Service Products Inc. will locate in a new 55,000-square-foot building on eight acres in Union and comes in response to the company’s rapid growth in the Commonwealth. The $8 million investment will create an additional 25 jobs, including management, sales, production, and back-office support roles. Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in January 2023 and be completed in December 2023.

“We are delighted to stay in Boone County where our company was founded and has been in business for the past 36 years,” said Jeff and Kellie Koenig, owners, Automotive Service Products. “Through high-quality service and partnership with our customers in the automotive industry driven by our outstanding team, our company has experienced significant success that is resulting in this expansion. Thank you to the State of Kentucky, Boone County and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED for their support and guidance through this process.”

Founded in 1986, ASP is a wholesale supplier and trade print manufacturer. The company provides a wide range of services, including in-house trade print manufacturing, custom products such as license plates, decals and office forms and warehousing and fulfillment. ASP’s clients range from single-person sole proprietorships to multimillion-dollar corporations. The company operates three distribution centers across the United States, located in Nevada, Ohio and Burlington, Kentucky. ASP currently employs 35 individuals in the Commonwealth, with that number growing to 60 with this investment.

For more information on BM2 Freight Services. visit bm2freight.com.

For more information on Automotive Service Products, visit autoserviceproducts.com.

