Welcome House to celebrate 40th anniversary for a cause July 12 at Covington’s Braxton Brewery















Welcome House Inc. will celebrate its 40th Birthday on July 12 with cake, friends, and drinks at Covington’s Braxton Brewery, located at 27 W. 7th St., from 4:30-7 p.m.

“This is such an exciting time for Welcome House and we want to celebrate with our community and show our appreciation for everyone who has supported us,” says Danielle Amrine, CEO. “We invite anyone to join us for a fun evening.”

With the continued reality of a decreasing housing market, a crippling economy, and higher rates of eviction Welcome House services are needed more than ever. The Braxton Happy Hour will also serve as an opportunity for anyone to contribute funds to goal of $18,000 to help outfit the organization’s new shelter for homeless women and children with new bunk beds.

Welcome House started construction to their new 20,000-square foot facility that will double its capacity to serve homeless neighbors across the region. The state-of-the-art Homeless Services Center will allow the organization to provide safe, clean and dignified care while easing the transition into permanent, sustained housing.

In addition to providing more room for women and children, the Center will also increase capacity for two-parent families – a population only Welcome House serves – as well as elderly and transitional age youth. The center brings all Welcome House services – currently offered at eight different locations – under one roof, making it easier for clients to access them.

“We served 175 women and children last year, and our new shelter will nearly double that capacity,” explained Amrine. “Our hope is that the community will rally to help us purchase these bunk beds and to be part of the future of Welcome House.”

In addition, Welcome House has embarked upon an ambitious $8 million capital campaign to build a brand-new, state-of-the-art Shelter for Homeless Women and Children. Welcome House is raising $18,000.00 to purchase new bunk beds for the shelter. Those interested in donating to support the capital campaign, volunteering or learning more about the organization’s mission can visit www.welcomehouseky.org.

Welcome House Inc.