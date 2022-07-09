Union breaks ground on Union Promenade, to include Children’s Hospital’s first primary care facility















The official Ground Breaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Union Promenade development took place on site Friday with a full crowd in attendance including developers, T.J. Ackermann and Ralph Meierjohan, City of Union Mayor Larry Solomon, Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, Boone County School District Superintendent Matt Turner, Union Fire Protection District Chief Michael Morgan, and Cincinnati Children’s Medical Director Dr. John Morehous.

Several public leaders, including Mayor Larry Solomon, addressed the crowd to acknowledge the significance of this project.

“This is a great day for the City of Union.” Mayor Larry Solomon said. “After years of planning, to finally breaking ground today, it makes me very excited for our city’s future.”

The Union Promenade is a 62-acre mixed-use development which includes restaurants, retail, single and multi-family living accommodations.

Preceding the day’s ceremony was an announcement from Children’s Hospital to build a 30,000 square foot facility anchored at the Union Promenade project. This will be Children’s first owned Primary Care facility in Northern Kentucky.

“Children’s Hospital is known for providing the highest level of pediatric care and services.” Union City Administrator David Plummer said, “These services will be vital to support the unprecedented growth our community is seeing.”

The construction for the Union Promenade development is officially underway and will have an approximate build out of five years, with all commercial lots becoming operable by the end of 2024.

City of Union