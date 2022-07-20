Thomas More University selects Turner Construction as contractor for ‘visionary’ new Academic Center















Thomas More University has named www.turnerconsrtuction.com”>Turner Construction Company as the general contractor of the University’s new Academic Center.

“The selection of Turner Construction Company as the contractor for Thomas More’s new academic center moves our vision for expanded signature programs and new initiatives closer to becoming a reality as we enter the University’s second century,” says Judith A. Marlowe ’69, Ph.D., chair of the Thomas More board of trustees.

“Upon careful review of the proposals submitted, Turner emerged as the company of choice given their experience with similar projects as well as the detailed preparation and analysis describing their proposed construction process. The academic center will increase our opportunities to foster engagement and collaboration that benefit not only our students but also the Greater Cincinnati community.”

The University broke ground for the new academic center on April 23. When complete, the 34,000-square foot building will house advanced technology and state-of-the-art classroom environments, a 375-seat auditorium, a technology and prototype lab, the Dr. Anthony ’65 & Geraldine ’66 Zembrodt Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, the Center for Faith, Mission, and Catholic Education, and the College of Business. Construction is scheduled to start this summer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Thomas More University and MKC on this new academic center,” says Jessica Fitzwilson, business manager at Turner Construction Company. “The groundbreaking event showcased the rich history and community-centric mission of the University. The entire team is committed to delivering a facility that highlights the exciting transition of the University into its second century of providing Catholic education.”

When celebrating its centennial in Fall 2021, Thomas More announced a major comprehensive fundraising campaign entitled The Second Century: It’s time for More. This campaign provides financial support for the five-year Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way, which, in addition to other campus improvements, includes plans for the new academic center with enhanced student spaces.

“This is an exciting time as we grow the size of our campus and augment our academic space for teaching, learning, and innovation with the construction of the new academic center,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D.

“With the new academic building, we want to ensure that our students are set up for success with the very best facilities that will fuel their passion for learning. We are now seeing goals set by the Second Century Campaign becoming a reality. This is an essential piece of the puzzle as we move forward with our Strategic Plan: Lighting the Way and the University’s commitment to student success and academic innovation.”

Rendering of new Academic Center:

Thomas More University