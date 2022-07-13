Thomas More University announces 2022 inductees into Athletic Hall of Fame; ceremony set for Oct. 14















Thomas More University announced its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame of nine stand-out former athletes and also named a Team of Distinction. The inductees will be recognized October 14 at a ceremony on Thomas More University campus.

The nine inductees account for both men and women from various Saints athletic programs including:

• Zach Autenrieb ’13, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) DIII football career interception record holder • Andrew Thole ’12, D3Baseball.com All-Midwest Region baseball standout • Sydney Moss ’16, women’s basketball two-time NCAA DIII National Player of the Year • Kelsey Castiglioni ’15, women’s volleyball two-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year • Dan Miller ’11, men’s soccer PAC Player of the Year • Olivia (Huber) Bryant ’16, women’s soccer three-time D3Soccer.com All-American and PAC Player of the Year • Jamie (Wisenall) Leavitt ’08, three-time All-PAC softball player • Michael Selm ’07, ’09, men’s tennis PAC Player of the Year • Dave Meyer ’67, men’s basketball standout

The University also presents a special recognition to the 1980-81 men’s basketball team as the Team of Distinction.

The team held a 21-13 record, including a 10-6 game achievement in the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC). The team also saw a 12-2 record at home, including a perfect 8-0 in KIAC. They averaged 77-7 points per game without the three-point line. The men defeated Berea in the KIAC first round, falling to Cumberland (now Cumberlands) in the Semifinals.

“It has been a monumental year for Thomas More athletics as we continue to grow and take home championships,” says Thomas More Athletic Director Terry Connor. “We are thrilled to honor several of our former athletes who have shown the dedication and sportsmanship that our Saints are known for.”

