The Point/ARC says goodbye to longtime Commercial Cleaning employee during retirement celebration















By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

Editor’s note: Randy’s last name not used per HIPPA regulations

It was a happy day for Randy – perhaps a sad day for The Point/Arc.

After nine years working at the non-profit facility in Covington, Randy has called it quits. He retired.

The 64-year-old was a major link on The Point/Arc’s Commercial Cleaning crew – one of four social enterprises afforded by The Point/Arc, which celebrates its 50th year in 2022.

“I started at The Apparel Shop when it was located on Scott Street in 2012, before it moved to its present-day location in Latonia,” said the Campbell County High School grad. “I printed T-shirts.”

He moved over to The Point/Arc’s Cleaning Company where he did his thing four-times-a-week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Their clients included the main office at The Point/Arc, The Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC), an office-complex on 8th in Covington and Expressions Dance Theatre in Crescent Springs, Ky.

In fact, Cara Patrick, owner of The Dance Theatre said, “Randy has been amazing. We just love the entire crew from The Point/Arc — they’re awesome.”

Expressions Dance Theatre has space for 300 kids, weekly, according to Patrick and, “we need a clean environment for our facility. The crew takes a great deal of pride in their work – we notice it and appreciate it.”

Randy, who resides in Bellevue, spent some time at Park Hills Vocational School where he learned how to strip and wax floors.

He’s especially concerned with his health.

“I do have seizures from time-to-time,” he said. “They’re mostly under control now. My mom had scarlet fever when she had me.”

He’ll mop floors, clean the restrooms, the sinks, mirrors and mop and sweep floors and take care of the trash at these facilities.

Cleanliness may be his top priority – but dedication is a close second.

“Yes,” he’ll be missed,” said Judi Gerding, President and Founder of The Point/Arc, at a special retirement luncheon for Randy, family, friends and Point staff (Friday, July 22nd). “He was a great worker, but more importantly, a tremendous person and represented our organization in a wonderful manner.”

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential, educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provide care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

Randy took a bus from his Bellevue home to The Point/Arc daily.

And one thing was for certain – he never missed a speck of dust.