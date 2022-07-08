The Paradise Music & Beer Festival returns to Covington’s Braxton Brewing today and tomorrow















The one-of-a-kind Paradise Music & Beer Festival is returning to the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, now including FREE admission for all ages to join in the fun, today and Saturday.

Braxton Brewing Company, 27 W. 7th St. in Covington, will host a variety of live music and entertainment with musical acts ranging from local bands to nationally recognized talent.

The weekend’s festivities start today at 4 p.m. and on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Plus, guests will have plenty of entertainment throughout the weekend, making it an event to remember.

The array of craft beer selections will be brought to you by Braxton Brewing Company and be available for purchase to those of drinking age.

Braxton’s line of hard seltzer beverages and cocktails will also be available. Additionally, a variety of local food vendors will be firing up grills and setting up shop for the weekend.

Admission to the events is free and all ages are allowed and encouraged.

To learn more, visit: https://paradise-fest.com





