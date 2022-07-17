Taylor Mill is #1 Safest City in Kentucky; eleven other NKY cities in Top 20, according to SafeWise report















Staff Report

SafeWise, an organization that promotes safety as a lifestyle, has released its 8th annual Safest Cities in Kentucky report — and Northern Kentucky has six cities in the Top Ten including the #1 Safest City is Kentucky — Taylor Mill. Another six NKY cities are the the Top 20.

Safewise studies crime and safety trends and reports on how they affect you and your neighborhoods. They examine and report on safety and security products, tests home security systems and smart devices, all aimed at public safety.

Their top ten list of Safest Cities in Kentucky for 2022:

1. Taylor Mill

2. Wilmore

3. Prospect

4. Edgewood

5. Fort Thomas

6, Flatwoods

7. Villa Hills

8. Lakeside Park/Crestview Hills

9. Independence

10. Lawrenceburg

In the top 20 list, Fort Mitchell was #12, Erlanger #14, Highland Heights #16, Alexandria #17, Fort Wright #18 and Ludlow #20.

The report says that Kentucky’s violent crime rate falls below the national averages and is among the lowest in the country, but the Bluegrass State saw an 18% increase in violent crime year over year. Property crime decreased during the same period, but Kentuckians worry about property crime more than the average American.

Kentucky’s violent crime rate is 2.5 is the lowest in its region (which includes Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennesee) and the ten-lowest in the nation. Kentucky also has a property crime rate that’s lower than the national and regional averages.

Level of concern

According to the SafeWise report, 78% of Kentuckians believe crime is increasing. That’s the third-highest percentage in the national and eight percentage points higher than last year’s. On the flip side, 1% think crime is decreasing, the lowest in the nation. Yet, Kentuckians claimed to have experienced less violent crime and property crime years over year, but their gun violence experience rose from 3% to 7 percent (even though mass shootings in the state declined by 60%).

Some stats on violent crime in Kentucky:

• Violent crime accounts for 13% of all crime in Kentucky though robberies, rapes, and murders make up a larger percentage of the state’s violent crimes than the national average.

• 41% of Kentuckians use some form of personal protection with firearms leading the way at 19%.

• Murder and nonnegligent manslaughter represents 35 or more of all violent crimes in the state.

Property crime in Kentucky

Kentuckians report the third-highest level of concern about property crime: 55%, following only New Yorkers and Texans. But property crime actually decreased by 7% year over year.

Some stats:

• Larceny-theft makes up 66% of all property crime in the state, lower than the national average of 71%.

• Security systems represent the most popular form of property protection at 35% but security cameras come in a close second at 33%.

Kentucky’s safest cities

From FBI crime data:

• 104 Kentucky cities met the criteria for ranking this year,

• 60% of Kentucky’s 20 safest cities climbed 10 or more positions compared to last year. Ludlow rose an astonishing 47 positions to land at #20.

• Taylor Mill and Prospect reported 0 violent crimes.

• Fort Wright was the only safest city to report a murder.

• Five cities reported no murders, rapes, or robberies: Taylor Mill, Wilmore, Prospect, Paintsville and Central City.

• Even though it;s not the most populous city on the list, Erlanger reported the most burglaries and tied with Mount Washington for the most motor vehicles thefts of Kentucky’s 20 safest cities.

• 60% of Kentucky cities on this year’s list reported 10 or fewer burglaries and 0 or fewer motor vehicle thefts.

See the methodology for identifying the safest cities here.

See the Safest Cities in Kentucky report here.