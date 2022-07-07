Take a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s when Blue Eighty rocks Music@BCM Thursday















A decade of big hair, one-hit wonders and MTV, the 1980s emerged with electronic dance music and lots of pop, but also the underground phenomenon of alternative rock. This magical era saw synthesizers go mainstream, adding a lush orchestration to guitar rock, alongside melodic, emotional, often moody vocals.

Groundbreaking groups like Joy Division, The Cure, The Smiths, Psychedelic Furs, and Talking Heads announced that music had something new to say. Niche radio stations like Cincinnati’s own 97x called out to the high school and college students of that era, eager to slip out of 70s rock spandex and embrace “the future of Rock N Roll.”

Join Blue Eighty, Cincinnati’s only 80s alternative and New Wave band as they bring a decade of alternative hits to life, Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Recognizing the lack of 80s alternative in live performances, Blue Eighty formed in 2018 with five seasoned musicians sharing the same mission; Brent Billock, vocals, guitar; Carrie Steven, drums, vocals; John Hoerr bass, vocals, keys; Wayne Greenan guitar, vocals; and Chris Longbottom keys, vocals.

The 2022 Music@BCM concert series is dedicated in memory and honor of our friend and BCM Trustee, Gary Johnston who passed away unexpectedly this year.

The family-friendly performance takes place in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park in Covington. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12.

Visitors presenting an EBT card receive reduced admission of $3 for up to four persons.

Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages and food from PeeWee’s Place available for purchase. Parking is free. The concert will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page.

Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

The 2022 Music@BCM series continues with:

July 14: Burning Caravan

July 21: Ricky Nye

July 28: Amy London

August 4: Danny Frazier

August 11: Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn & The TNT Express

August 18: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

Behringer-Crawford Museum