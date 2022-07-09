Sydney Moss among nine former athletes selected for induction into Thomas More Hall of Fame















Sydney Moss, a two-time NCAA Division III Player of the Year in women’s basketball, will be one of nine inductees into the Thomas More University Hall of Fame during a ceremony scheduled for Oct. 14.

Moss led the Saints to back-to-back Division III national championships in 2015 and 2016, but the first title was vacated due to an NCAA violation. In her three seasons, she scored 1,511 points and shot 56 percent (583-of-1,041) from the field.

The Boone County High School graduate still holds the Division III women’s record for most points scored in a game (63) and the team record for most points in a season (891). She ranks second in the team record books for most 3-point goals (92) and most rebounds (270) in a season.

During the 2014-15 national championship season, Moss led the nation in scoring with a 27.8 average. One year later, she averaged 24.2 points per game and set an NCAA tournament record by scoring 197 points in her team’s six playoff victories.

In 2019, Thomas More retired the No. 40 jersey number that Moss wore when she played for the Saints. One year later, she returned to the team as an assistant coach.

The other TMU Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 14 are listed below with the year they graduated along with the Team of Distinction.

Zach Auterieb (2013)

Autenrieb won multiple conference awards as a defensive back on the TMU football team and was a finalist for the 2012 Gagliardi Trophy that goes to the player of the year in NCAA Division III football. He holds the Division III record for record for career interceptions (32). His team records also include longest interception return (100 yards) and most interceptions in the season (9).

Andrew Thole (2012)

Thole was named first-team All-America in baseball after being named Player of the Year in the Presidents Athletic Conference. He holds team records for most RBI in a career (178) and most home runs in a season (17). He had 37 home runs in his career, which ranks second in the team record books.



Kelsey Castiglioni (2015)

Castiglioni was a two-time Presidents Athletic Conference Player of the Year in women’s volleyball and received honorable mention on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Team. In her senior year, she led the conference in digs per set (5.77) and service aces (63) and was second in total digs (652). She’s currently sixth in most career digs (2,529) in program history.

Dan Miller (2011)

Miller was named Presidents Athletic Conference Player of the Year in men’s soccer. He ranks second in single-season assists (12) and third in career assists (65) in program history. He’s second in single-game goals (3), assists (3) and points (7).

Olivia (Huber) Bryant (2016)

Huber was the leading scorer in NCAA Division III women’s soccer in her junior season with 89 points (36 goals, 17 assists) and was named Presidents Athletic Conference Player of the Year. She set team records in goals and assists that season. After he senior season, she held conference and team records for career goals (100), assists (40), and points (240).

Jamie (Wisenall) Leavitt (2008)

Leavitt was a two-time first-team selection on Presidents Athletic Conference softball teams. She pitched a total of 423.5 innings and recorded a 39-25 record. In the team record books, she ranks second in career saves (4), fourth in career ERA (2.06) and fifth in both career wins (39) and strikeouts (353).

Michael Selm (2007)

Selm recorded an impressive 53-8 record in singles during his four years on the men’s tennis team. He was the first male athlete in school history to win a Presidents Athletic Conference tennis title and earn MVP honors. He also won the regular season singles title and was named conference player of the year. He was named the tennis team captain and team MVP every year.

Dave Meyer (1967)

Meyer was a four-year starter on the Villa Madonna College men’s basketball team. He was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder as a junior. In his senior year, he led the team in rebounds (306) and assists (85) and averaged 12.2 points per game. Meyer won the prestigious Breinack Award his senior season.

Team of Distinction — 1980-81 men’s basketball

The 1980-81 men’s basketball team went 21-13 and averaged 77.7 points per game without the 3-point shot. They were the last Thomas More basketball team to beat Northern Kentucky University in 1981 and made it to the semifinals in the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Hall of Fame coach Jim Connor.