St. Vincent de Paul NKY receives $30,000 grant from Dater Foundation for homelessness prevention

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has received a grant of $30,000 from the Charles H. Dater Foundation to help prevent homelessness for families with children.
The foundation is dedicated to keeping children in their homes by providing rent and utility assistance to families in need. Assistance is provided through home visits made by Vincentian volunteers where Vincentians assess the extent of a family’s need. Through the home visit, financial assistance is often provided.
More importantly, Hope is given to families struggling to make ends meet. Vincentians offer a listening ear and work with families to make a sustainable plan to meet their needs.
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has provided over $615,000 in rent and utility assistance since October 2021. Stable housing ensures that children remain connected to their friends and neighbors, continue their schooling without interruption, and maintain physical and emotional health.
Child homelessness is an ongoing problem in NKY, impacted by the economic fallout of the pandemic where the poorest were most adversely affected. According to the KY Department of Education, this school year 326 children are homeless in Campbell County and 482 in Kenton County.
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky will be able to continue to provide emergency assistance this year to children facing homelessness with the help of the Charles H. Dater Foundation.
The Charles H. Dater Foundation was founded in 1985 and makes grants to non-profit organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area to carry out projects that benefit young people and focus in the areas of arts/culture, education, healthcare, social services, and other community needs. Established to ensure that funding for worthwhile community programs would continue after his death, the Foundation preserves the memory and philanthropic commitment of Charles H. Dater (1912-1993) and his ancestors, whose hard work and business acumen over four generations provided them with the opportunity to share their success with their community.
If you would like to help or to learn more about the good works of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky, visit their website at www.svdpnky.org.
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky