Silver Grove native Grady Brown explores history of his home town during July 13 NKY History Hour















Founded in 1911, the quaint town of Silver Grove was once known as the most modern city in Northern Kentucky. Located along the Ohio River in Campbell County, the town was planned, managed and built by the C & O Railroad. But it’s the people of Silver Grove and their stories that make this small-town community so special; their resilience and sense of community in an ever-changing railroad town.

Join Silver Grove native Grady Brown, as he shares his personal photographs and “Sandlot” tales of the NKY river town, during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Registration to participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum is available online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Grady Brown’s love for sports began at a young age when his parents first took him to local high school games in Silver Grove, where he admired the players, aspiring to play one day himself. From wiffleball to his own invention of “Dice Baseball,” Grady found a love and talent for sports that stayed with him throughout his childhood. He went on to play varsity baseball and basketball at Silver Grove High School and baseball at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon Georgia and then Northern Kentucky University as the first ever junior college baseball recruit at the institution.

Brown later coached baseball at Newport High School for nearly 40 years. He is a member of eight Hall of Fames including: The Brewton Parker College Hall of Fame in Southeast Georgia, The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, The Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, The Kentucky Baseball Hall of Fame, The Newport High School Hall of Fame (twice), The Northern Kentucky Umpires Hall of Fame and The Kentucky Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Newport Baseball Field is named in his honor.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM.

Behringer-Crawford Museum