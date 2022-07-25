SCORE seeking more volunteers to support NKY, Cincinnati small businesses, entrepreneurs















In 2021, SCORE Greater Cincinnati provided free business mentorship to more than 1,000 new clients and helped start 224 small businesses, leading to the creation of 504 new jobs.

James Rollo of Union, Kentucky is one of SCORE’s newest volunteers. He draws on 30 years of experience and serves as a subject matter expert on a part-time basis.

“Having been an entrepreneur myself, I love the idea of helping others getting started and growing their businesses,” Rollo said. “I love problem solving and creative thinking. I have been thrilled to meet and work with some of the business leaders in SCORE. Everyone I have met has been fascinating and so knowledgeable.”

The organization is recruiting business professionals and retired business professionals to help grow the impact on small businesses in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. More information is available through the SCORE potential volunteer portal.

Four new mentors and five subject matter experts have recently joined SCORE to help meet a growing demand for business mentoring.

SCORE mentors spend four to 20 hours per month helping entrepreneurs create business plans, grow existing businesses, and find creative ways to solve today’s problems. New Cincinnati SCORE mentors are:

· Howard Bonem (West Chester) who operated two private psychology practices over the course of four decades

· Leslie Marmor (Liberty Township) who has experience in human resource development and customer relations

· Nessa Meguire (Cincinnati) who has owned and operated a public accounting firm for 25 years

· Jerry Blais (Glendale) whose experience ranges from manufacturing, to Department of Defense, to retail and restaurants.

SCORE subject matter experts spend two to 10 hours per month supporting mentors and business owners. Typically these volunteers are employed full-time and have a proven mastery of a specific business topic. New Cincinnati SCORE subject matter experts are:

· James Rollo (Union, Ky.) who has 30 years of experience with equipment finance companies

· Richard Munson (West Chester) who formerly owned a business, FranNet in Cincinnati and Cleveland

· Ryan Kassner (Loveland) who is a sales and marketing consultant

· Yashica Gayle (Cincinnati) who has more than 15 years of experience in HR and labor relations

· Chloe Voelker (Mt. Adams) who is an implementation consultant at a software company

Free business mentoring is available to startups as well as existing businesses that need assistance. Business owners can request a mentor through the local SCORE website and are usually matched within 24 hours to one of approximately 100 volunteers who make up the local chapter.

SCORE Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana Chapter is a nonprofit organization with approximately 100 experienced volunteers who offer free mentoring in all aspects of business development and operations. The chapter offers low-cost educational seminars and maintains an extensive library of business briefs and online webinars. SCORE is the oldest and largest free business mentoring organization in the US with over 12,000 volunteers nationwide who are motivated to give back to their local communities through their support of small business.

