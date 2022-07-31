Ryan Goss named director of Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Economic Education















Northern Kentucky University has announced Ryan Goss as the new director of its Center for Economic Education (CEE). Goss will assume the role on August 1, leading NKU’s center that increases resources to help K-12 students and local educators learn about economics and personal finance.

Goss brings extensive experience with teaching and leading economic and financial literacy efforts. He has developed and taught economics courses for Campbell County High School students over the past decade, winning numerous accolades for his teaching methods. He has served as a member of the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, the Kentucky Financial Educators Network, and is a College Board Certified AP Microeconomics Reader.

Additionally, he has presented at several professional development experiences, aiding other educators in discovering how to teach personal finance.

“My experiences in education have taught me that while teaching economics and financial literacy is something that I am passionate about, I share an equal passion about building a community that fosters opportunities for students far beyond the boundaries of our county and state,” said Goss. “Having had the pleasure to closely work with NKU’s Center for Economic Education while in the classroom, I personally am very aware of the impact and reach that the center has.”

The NKU Center for Economic Education, housed within the Haile College of Business, provides consistent, high-quality financial literacy training programs for K-12 educators. When Kentucky Legislature’s House Bill 132 was passed, which required a financial literacy course as a high school graduation requirement, the center was the first in the state to create programming to aid high school educators in creating curriculum that aligned with federal and state education standards.

“Given the economic environment young people are facing, it is more important than ever that they gain the skills necessary to succeed financially,” said Haile College of Business Dean Hassan R. HassabElnaby. “Ryan’s commitment to the cause is evident through his advocacy and the relationships that he has built, and we are excited to see him take the center to new heights.”

Goss earned his M.Ed. from Western Governors University and his B.A. from Centre College.

To learn more about the Center for Economic Education at the Haile College of Business, visit www.nku.edu.

From Northern Kentucky University