Roll out the Barrels: Join in launch of NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk on Thursday at Newport on the Levee















The Catalytic Fund and NKY Chamber of Commerce are hosting Roll Out the Barrels, a public celebration showcasing artwork created for this year’s NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk on Thursday, July 21, at Newport on the Levee.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will offer guests an opportunity to preview all 100 barrels in one place before being distributed across the region for the year-long display.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 7:15 p.m. and will include representatives from the City of Newport along with Jill Morenz from the Catalytic Fund and Brent Cooper from the NKY Chamber.

After the successful 2019 project, the organizations have once again joined forces to host a NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk, which pairs local creatives with businesses to custom-design bourbon barrels and highlights the region’s reputation as the “Gateway to Bourbon Country.”



“The Northern Kentucky riverfront is, for many, the entry point to our great region. Given our rich bourbon history, the barrel walk is a perfect way to greet and acquaint visitors to the NKY Metro so they can experience all the wonderful things our river cities have to offer,” said Cooper.



The barrels will be placed throughout NKY’s entertainment and business districts on July 22 and remain on display through August 2023. The NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk will officially go live on July 23, and the Catalytic Fund will host four free, guided tours that day to showcase the vibrant collection. Each session can accommodate up to 25 guests, and advanced registration is recommended. Guests can reserve a space on Eventbrite, and a self-guided tour map will also be available online following the launch.



“We can’t wait to show off the amazing work of our local artists, which celebrates Kentucky’s people, places and passions,” said Morenz.



For more information about the NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk, visit nkybourbonbarrels.com, and share your experience on social media using #NKYBourbonBarrels.



The event is free and open to the public; however, a cash bar will be operated by Wooden Cask, and the cost of beverages will vary.