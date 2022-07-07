Redwood Rehabilitation Center, Easterseals sign letter of intent to combine the two organizations















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

Redwood Rehabilitation Center in Ft. Mitchell and Easterseals of Greater Cincinnati will join forces on July 26, the Northern Kentucky Tribune learned Wednesday.

The Boards of Directors of Easterseals and Redwood have authorized a Letter of Intent to combine organizations. It has been signed by the leadership of each organization. The Letter of Intent, said the organizations in a joint statement, has been “months in the making, and the board and executive teams are working diligently to ensure combining the nonprofit agencies is what will be best for our clients, employees, and the community’s future needs.”

“This combination offers a unique opportunity for two strong organizations to build on the synergies of like cultures, exceptional leadership, and complementary services to serve the growing number of individuals with disabilities and veterans in the region, as well as to provide long-term growth and sustainability,” said Pam Green, CEO of Easterseals, and Sharon Fusco, CEO of Redwood.

“The next step is for the boards of both organizations to complete the formal discovery and due diligence process before the combination can be finalized. We anticipate officially closing on the agreement in the next 30 days and will have more details to share at that time.”

“Both agencies were founded by families, for families, with a vision of creating a better future for adults and children with disabilities,” added Fusco. “We love what we do and how we do it, and the individuals we serve on both sides of the river will continue to receive the same services they do today, with the same staff, and in the same locations. This proposed combination is about serving more people in our region for many years to come.”

Redwood was formed in 1951 when Bill and Sue Reder discovered that Northern Kentucky had no services for their son, Ron, who was born with cerebral palsy.

Al and Dorothy Wood, whose daughter, Cheryl, also had cerebral palsy, found themselves in a similar situation.

In 1953, under the leadership of the Reders and the Woods, these parents founded Redwood to provide services, solutions and hope for all children with disabilities.

Children and adults with disabilities and special needs find the highest-quality services designed to meet their individual needs when they are served by Easterseals.

Teams of therapists, teachers and other professionals help each person overcome obstacles to independence and reach his or her personal goals.

Easterseals also includes families as active members of any therapy program and offers the support families need.

Whether through a birth condition, injury or illness, or because of functional limitations experienced in aging, Easterseals medical rehabilitation services – including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-hearing therapy and early intervention – are the first step toward helping people with disabilities gain greater independence.

Adults with disabilities looking for meaningful employment find training and placement opportunities through Easterseals job training and employment services. Easterseals staff help people identify their employment goals and structure job training programs to meet these personal goals.

Meeting a growing need for high-quality childcare for more than 20 million young children and their working parents, Easterseals offers childcare for children ages six weeks to 12 years.

Young children are welcomed to a unique environment where children of all abilities learn together.

Extending Easterseals’ medical rehabilitation expertise, Easterseals adult day services meet the daytime needs of adults with disabilities and older adults while promoting their dignity and independence.

Easterseals partners with families to ensure a continuation of their high standards of care.

Redwood, which operates five days a week, guides children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential with enriching educational, vocational and therapy services.