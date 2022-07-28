Record-setting basketball player Jacob Meyer will not return for senior season at Holy Cross















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports writer

Jacob Meyer, the leading scorer in Kentucky high school basketball last season, will not be returning for his senior year at Holy Cross.

On Wednesday, Meyer announced on Twitter that he will be attending The Skill Factory, a prep school in Georgia that’s designed to develop elite student-athletes academically and athletically who want to reach their full potential.

“I’m blessed to have been given the opportunity to play in Atlanta for TSF my senior year,” Meyer posted on Twitter. “Thank you Holy Cross for an amazing 3 years.”

Meyer averaged 38.2 points per game during his junior season at Holy Cross. The 6-foot-3 guard set a 9th Region record for most points in a season with 1,109 and broke the career scoring record at Holy Cross with more than 2,100 points in three seasons.

In the first round of the 9th Region tournament, Meyer scored 41 points to tie a tournament record and had 40 points in his team’s season-ending loss in the region semifinals.

He was voted first-team all-state in statewide coaches polls after his high-scoring season. Local coaches named him Player of the Year on the Division II all-star team.

Meyer made a commitment with Western Kentucky University before his junior year, but he reopened the recruiting process last month. He has also received Division I scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio, Bowling Green and Indiana State.

During the spring and summer, Meyer played for the Indy Heat in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The team qualified for the Peach Jam national tournament that was held last week in Orlando, Fla.

Indy Heat earned a berth in the 17-under championship bracket after going 3-2 in pool play, but the team lost in the opening round. Meyer averaged 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in six tournament games.